News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
14
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
14
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tensions at Lebanon-Syria border crossing: Why the sudden closure and what happens next?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-03 | 12:49
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Tensions at Lebanon-Syria border crossing: Why the sudden closure and what happens next?
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
The scene at the Jdeidat Yabous crossing has changed dramatically from Thursday to Friday. The border, which had been open on the Syrian side, was closed by Syria's authorities starting Thursday night to Lebanese nationals without explanation or conditions.
As a result, the Lebanese General Security responded by preventing Lebanese citizens from crossing the border, with the crossing remaining open only to Syrians or Lebanese citizens holding Syrian nationality.
A key question remains: What triggered the sudden change?
According to Lebanese security sources, the Syrian decision followed an incident at the crossing on Thursday, when three Syrians entered Lebanon via the Masnaa border crossing in a car.
They were stopped by the Border Patrol and identified themselves as members of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), claiming they were lost. After searching their car, the army found weapons and opened an investigation that lasted for hours.
Following communication between the Lebanese army and General Security, the individuals were returned to Syria via the crossing. However, by then, the incident had already reached the attention of Syrian authorities.
According to the Syrian account, the situation was fueled by "grudges," as numerous complaints had reached Syrian authorities about the mistreatment of their citizens in front of Lebanese security forces.
The incident occurred on Thursday when a border crossing employee was transporting an engineer and a doctor to the Masnaa crossing to continue their journey to Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport.
After completing the entry procedures, when one of the passengers went to the car to retrieve his bag, a weapon belonging to the border employee was discovered inside. The three individuals were then detained by the Lebanese army and reportedly mistreated by Lebanese security forces.
This sparked a reaction from Syrian citizens, prompting the closure of the crossing until an agreement on reciprocal treatment could be reached. The only exception made was for trucks.
Next week, Lt. Col. Ihab Dirani, head of the General Security center at the Masnaa crossing, was scheduled to visit Jdeidat Yabous in response to a previous visit by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham to Lebanese General Security to coordinate procedures.
However, given the developments, it appears Dirani will delay the visit until the situation is clearer.
Meanwhile, the information suggests that the Syrian side will not reopen the crossing to Lebanese nationals until a unified procedure for border crossings is agreed upon.
They are demanding that communication with the Lebanese side be limited to one entity to avoid shifting responsibilities between security forces in the event of any incidents.
Will the Lebanese-Syrian relationship improve, or will tensions continue to affect the interests of both nations?
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Syria
Border
Crossing
Masnaa
Jdeidat Yabous
General Security
Lebanese Army
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham
Next
Beirut airport enforces strict measures on Iranian flights, including a diplomat — here’s why
Damage from Israel's aggression in 2024 vs. 2006: Lebanon's housing recovery faces major setbacks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Sources tell LBCI: 1,422 Syrians enter Lebanon, 881 leave at Masnaa border crossing
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Sources tell LBCI: 1,422 Syrians enter Lebanon, 881 leave at Masnaa border crossing
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-11
Stranded at Masnaa crossing: Families desperate to enter Lebanon amid border restrictions, Syria developments
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-11
Stranded at Masnaa crossing: Families desperate to enter Lebanon amid border restrictions, Syria developments
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Lebanon's General Security reviews cases of 1,000 Syrians at Masnaa border, grants entry to humanitarian cases
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Lebanon's General Security reviews cases of 1,000 Syrians at Masnaa border, grants entry to humanitarian cases
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-29
Destruction at Masnaa crossing between Lebanon and Syria: Israeli strikes leave border traffic in ruins
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-29
Destruction at Masnaa crossing between Lebanon and Syria: Israeli strikes leave border traffic in ruins
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Israel plans 12 military posts along Lebanon's border, eyes 'safe zone' for security
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Israel plans 12 military posts along Lebanon's border, eyes 'safe zone' for security
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Beirut airport enforces strict measures on Iranian flights, including a diplomat — here’s why
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Beirut airport enforces strict measures on Iranian flights, including a diplomat — here’s why
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-02
Damage from Israel's aggression in 2024 vs. 2006: Lebanon's housing recovery faces major setbacks
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-02
Damage from Israel's aggression in 2024 vs. 2006: Lebanon's housing recovery faces major setbacks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-02
From observation posts to occupation: Israel's plans along the Lebanese border
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-02
From observation posts to occupation: Israel's plans along the Lebanese border
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-11-07
Israeli army: Five soldiers killed in combat in southern Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-11-07
Israeli army: Five soldiers killed in combat in southern Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah says fired 'guided missiles' at Israeli forces near border
Middle East News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah says fired 'guided missiles' at Israeli forces near border
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-24
Lebanon's Defense Minister condemns Israeli attack on Army checkpoint in Al-Amariyeh, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-24
Lebanon's Defense Minister condemns Israeli attack on Army checkpoint in Al-Amariyeh, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-17
Fayad to LBCI: Studies commenced for construction of two renewable energy plants by early 2025
Lebanon News
2024-06-17
Fayad to LBCI: Studies commenced for construction of two renewable energy plants by early 2025
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:45
Lebanese army responds to gunfire after Syrians try to reopen illegal crossing
Lebanon News
06:45
Lebanese army responds to gunfire after Syrians try to reopen illegal crossing
2
Lebanon News
10:41
Clashes erupt again between Lebanese army and Syrian militants on eastern border
Lebanon News
10:41
Clashes erupt again between Lebanese army and Syrian militants on eastern border
3
Lebanon News
04:10
Lebanon grants entry to Iranian diplomatic bags after embassy clarification
Lebanon News
04:10
Lebanon grants entry to Iranian diplomatic bags after embassy clarification
4
Lebanon News
06:32
Syria puts entry restrictions on Lebanese after border clash: Security sources tell AFP
Lebanon News
06:32
Syria puts entry restrictions on Lebanese after border clash: Security sources tell AFP
5
Lebanon News
04:51
Ceasefire monitoring continues as Israeli violations persist in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:51
Ceasefire monitoring continues as Israeli violations persist in southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
11:20
Lebanese army retaliates against militants in Maarboun after surveillance operation: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
11:20
Lebanese army retaliates against militants in Maarboun after surveillance operation: Sources tell LBCI
7
Lebanon News
12:26
Clashes stop after HTS deploys force to Serghaya, contacts Lebanese side
Lebanon News
12:26
Clashes stop after HTS deploys force to Serghaya, contacts Lebanese side
8
Lebanon News
10:54
Fatal shooting erupts in Qana, south Lebanon, over old dispute
Lebanon News
10:54
Fatal shooting erupts in Qana, south Lebanon, over old dispute
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More