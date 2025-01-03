Tensions at Lebanon-Syria border crossing: Why the sudden closure and what happens next?

News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-03 | 12:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Tensions at Lebanon-Syria border crossing: Why the sudden closure and what happens next?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Tensions at Lebanon-Syria border crossing: Why the sudden closure and what happens next?

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

The scene at the Jdeidat Yabous crossing has changed dramatically from Thursday to Friday. The border, which had been open on the Syrian side, was closed by Syria's authorities starting Thursday night to Lebanese nationals without explanation or conditions.

As a result, the Lebanese General Security responded by preventing Lebanese citizens from crossing the border, with the crossing remaining open only to Syrians or Lebanese citizens holding Syrian nationality.

A key question remains: What triggered the sudden change?

According to Lebanese security sources, the Syrian decision followed an incident at the crossing on Thursday, when three Syrians entered Lebanon via the Masnaa border crossing in a car. 

They were stopped by the Border Patrol and identified themselves as members of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), claiming they were lost. After searching their car, the army found weapons and opened an investigation that lasted for hours.

Following communication between the Lebanese army and General Security, the individuals were returned to Syria via the crossing. However, by then, the incident had already reached the attention of Syrian authorities. 

According to the Syrian account, the situation was fueled by "grudges," as numerous complaints had reached Syrian authorities about the mistreatment of their citizens in front of Lebanese security forces. 

The incident occurred on Thursday when a border crossing employee was transporting an engineer and a doctor to the Masnaa crossing to continue their journey to Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport.

After completing the entry procedures, when one of the passengers went to the car to retrieve his bag, a weapon belonging to the border employee was discovered inside. The three individuals were then detained by the Lebanese army and reportedly mistreated by Lebanese security forces.

This sparked a reaction from Syrian citizens, prompting the closure of the crossing until an agreement on reciprocal treatment could be reached. The only exception made was for trucks.

Next week, Lt. Col. Ihab Dirani, head of the General Security center at the Masnaa crossing, was scheduled to visit Jdeidat Yabous in response to a previous visit by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham to Lebanese General Security to coordinate procedures. 

However, given the developments, it appears Dirani will delay the visit until the situation is clearer. 

Meanwhile, the information suggests that the Syrian side will not reopen the crossing to Lebanese nationals until a unified procedure for border crossings is agreed upon.

They are demanding that communication with the Lebanese side be limited to one entity to avoid shifting responsibilities between security forces in the event of any incidents.

Will the Lebanese-Syrian relationship improve, or will tensions continue to affect the interests of both nations?
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Lebanon

Syria

Border

Crossing

Masnaa

Jdeidat Yabous

General Security

Lebanese Army

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham

LBCI Next
Beirut airport enforces strict measures on Iranian flights, including a diplomat — here’s why
Damage from Israel's aggression in 2024 vs. 2006: Lebanon's housing recovery faces major setbacks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Sources tell LBCI: 1,422 Syrians enter Lebanon, 881 leave at Masnaa border crossing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-11

Stranded at Masnaa crossing: Families desperate to enter Lebanon amid border restrictions, Syria developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Lebanon's General Security reviews cases of 1,000 Syrians at Masnaa border, grants entry to humanitarian cases

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-29

Destruction at Masnaa crossing between Lebanon and Syria: Israeli strikes leave border traffic in ruins

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Israel plans 12 military posts along Lebanon's border, eyes 'safe zone' for security

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Beirut airport enforces strict measures on Iranian flights, including a diplomat — here’s why

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-02

Damage from Israel's aggression in 2024 vs. 2006: Lebanon's housing recovery faces major setbacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-02

From observation posts to occupation: Israel's plans along the Lebanese border

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-07

Israeli army: Five soldiers killed in combat in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah says fired 'guided missiles' at Israeli forces near border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-24

Lebanon's Defense Minister condemns Israeli attack on Army checkpoint in Al-Amariyeh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-17

Fayad to LBCI: Studies commenced for construction of two renewable energy plants by early 2025

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Lebanese army responds to gunfire after Syrians try to reopen illegal crossing

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Clashes erupt again between Lebanese army and Syrian militants on eastern border

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:10

Lebanon grants entry to Iranian diplomatic bags after embassy clarification

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

Syria puts entry restrictions on Lebanese after border clash: Security sources tell AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Ceasefire monitoring continues as Israeli violations persist in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:20

Lebanese army retaliates against militants in Maarboun after surveillance operation: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:26

Clashes stop after HTS deploys force to Serghaya, contacts Lebanese side

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

Fatal shooting erupts in Qana, south Lebanon, over old dispute

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More