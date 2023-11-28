Israeli army: Threat along the Lebanese border significantly decreased, but the situation remains volatile

Reserve officers in the Northern Command of the Israeli army have cautioned about a persistent threat in the north, hindering the return of residents.



Officers in the reserve forces of the Northern Command emphasized that the army in the north is in a state of war with Hezbollah.



They pointed out that there is a perception among the public that the threat along the Lebanese border has significantly decreased.



However, the situation remains volatile, with a continuous threat of anti-tank missile launches, mortar shells, and concerns about the infiltration of hostile forces.



They stated, "No one rules out any scenario."