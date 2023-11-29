Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, received in his office in Yarzeh the French Presidential Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, in the presence of the French Ambassador to Lebanon, Hervé Margo.



The meeting discussed the general situation in Lebanon and the latest developments in the south.



Le Drian acknowledged the army's performance amidst the challenges it faces, affirming his country's continuous support for the military institution.



On another note, General Aoun thanked the French Republic for its constant interest in the army, regularly sending assistance, including the latest provision of medical aid.