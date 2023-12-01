News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
France's Le Drian to LBCI: I support the term extension of army commander
Lebanon News
2023-12-01 | 14:37
High views
Share
Share
3
min
France's Le Drian to LBCI: I support the term extension of army commander
French Presidential Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian addressed the issue of the Lebanese presidency, stating, "The country is without a president and has a caretaker government. There is a state of paralysis that must be overcome, in addition to the security dilemma we observe with the possibility of a devastating war erupting in southern Lebanon."
Le Drian's remarks were made during an interview with LBCI, whereby he added, "The current crisis requires urgent action on the issue of presidential elections because there will be negotiations at times, and it is preferable to have a Lebanese authority that negotiates on behalf of all parties. Otherwise, Lebanon will not determine its fate but will be subject to it."
Regarding France's role in the Lebanese presidential file, Le Drian affirmed, "France's role is to enable the Lebanese to find a consensus candidate, and it is up to the Lebanese officials to agree on a name for the presidency."
He also said, "After speaking with the parties, it became clear that none of the possible candidates from before June 14 can garner enough votes."
He pointed out that "Saudi Arabia supports the option of the third candidate and is moving again to get Lebanon out of the crisis. It is time for the officials to take the utmost responsibility, and the Lebanese people will hold them accountable."
On the southern front and the security situation, Le Drian indicated, "Nothing prevents the possibility of a dramatic escalation of the security situation in Lebanon."
"We urge Lebanon and Israel to exercise restraint because any escalation will have tragic consequences for everyone, and France is not biased toward Israel," Le Drian stressed.
Furthermore, the French Envoy added, "President Macron sent me on a mission as a mediator, not as a substitute. A mediator means making the Lebanese try together to get out of this impasse because internal relations are largely frozen."
He explained, "The recent alarming situation after the Gaza clashes urges us to expedite efforts to exit the crisis."
Regarding the term extension of the Army Commander Joseph Aoun, Le Drian emphasized, "I support the extension for the Army Commander because the Lebanese need security."
"Since the Army Commander cannot be replaced in the absence of a president, extending his term is necessary at this stage. There is a national duty to find a constitutional way out of this difficult situation," Le Drian highlighted.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese
French
France
Next
Ongoing human trafficking: New smuggling operation thwarted
What is the connection of the foiled security operation to the Palace of Justice?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-16
French FM Colonna says Lebanese officials must prevent Lebanon from being dragged into regional events
Lebanon News
2023-10-16
French FM Colonna says Lebanese officials must prevent Lebanon from being dragged into regional events
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-20
In France, Lebanese-French Samar Antoun gets recognition for her heroic intervention
Variety and Tech
2023-09-20
In France, Lebanese-French Samar Antoun gets recognition for her heroic intervention
0
Variety and Tech
09:45
Yassin to LBCI: The Lebanese delegation is the largest in Lebanon's participation history in climate summits
Variety and Tech
09:45
Yassin to LBCI: The Lebanese delegation is the largest in Lebanon's participation history in climate summits
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-30
French Envoy Discusses Hezbollah, Southern Lebanon, and Army Leadership in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-30
French Envoy Discusses Hezbollah, Southern Lebanon, and Army Leadership in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:47
Tragedy strikes: Mother and son killed in Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon, LBCI sources
Lebanon News
10:47
Tragedy strikes: Mother and son killed in Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon, LBCI sources
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:31
Navigating COP28: Fossil fuel impact on Climate Change
News Bulletin Reports
10:31
Navigating COP28: Fossil fuel impact on Climate Change
0
Lebanon News
09:58
Friday clashes: Hezbollah strikes soldiers; Israeli artillery hits Labbouneh and Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
09:58
Friday clashes: Hezbollah strikes soldiers; Israeli artillery hits Labbouneh and Aita al-Shaab
0
Variety and Tech
09:45
Yassin to LBCI: The Lebanese delegation is the largest in Lebanon's participation history in climate summits
Variety and Tech
09:45
Yassin to LBCI: The Lebanese delegation is the largest in Lebanon's participation history in climate summits
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:47
Tragedy strikes: Mother and son killed in Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon, LBCI sources
Lebanon News
10:47
Tragedy strikes: Mother and son killed in Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon, LBCI sources
0
Middle East News
2023-11-28
231 Palestinians killed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem: UN
Middle East News
2023-11-28
231 Palestinians killed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem: UN
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-09
Jumblatt Urges International Support for Lebanese Elections and Hopes for Successful Dialogue
Lebanon News
2023-09-09
Jumblatt Urges International Support for Lebanese Elections and Hopes for Successful Dialogue
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-15
Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict
Press Highlights
2023-11-15
Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:58
Friday clashes: Hezbollah strikes soldiers; Israeli artillery hits Labbouneh and Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
09:58
Friday clashes: Hezbollah strikes soldiers; Israeli artillery hits Labbouneh and Aita al-Shaab
2
Lebanon News
10:47
Tragedy strikes: Mother and son killed in Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon, LBCI sources
Lebanon News
10:47
Tragedy strikes: Mother and son killed in Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon, LBCI sources
3
Press Highlights
01:56
International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation
Press Highlights
01:56
International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation
4
Lebanon News
05:37
French sources to LBCI: The Quintet agrees to extend the term of the Army Commander, deeming it as the most appropriate solution
Lebanon News
05:37
French sources to LBCI: The Quintet agrees to extend the term of the Army Commander, deeming it as the most appropriate solution
5
Press Highlights
00:35
Does Frangieh meet the presidential criteria according to France?
Press Highlights
00:35
Does Frangieh meet the presidential criteria according to France?
6
Lebanon Economy
02:28
Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:28
Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon
7
Middle East News
08:15
Washington is ready to impose sanctions on settlers involved in West Bank violence
Middle East News
08:15
Washington is ready to impose sanctions on settlers involved in West Bank violence
8
Middle East News
03:24
Hamas leader Osama Hamdan to Al Jazeera: Israeli occupation and US Administration are responsible for the end of the ceasefire
Middle East News
03:24
Hamas leader Osama Hamdan to Al Jazeera: Israeli occupation and US Administration are responsible for the end of the ceasefire
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More