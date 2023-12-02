Mikati meets with France's Macron in Dubai

Lebanon News
2023-12-02 | 07:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Mikati meets with France&#39;s Macron in Dubai
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Mikati meets with France's Macron in Dubai

The Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Dubai while he participated in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP 28.

However, they discussed the situation in Gaza and southern Lebanon during their meeting.

They also tackled the results of the visit of President Macron's envoy to Lebanon, Jean-Yves Le Drian, and the talks he held with officials and leaders.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

French

France

Lebanese

COP28

Climate

Dubai

Climate Change

LBCI Next
Lebanon's climate initiative: Highlights from COP28
PM Mikati to LBCI: Working to enhance health and environmental conditions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:27

Lebanon's climate initiative: Highlights from COP28

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:15

Lebanon's Mikati addresses climate-conflict nexus at COP28, thanks UAE for support

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-01

Navigating COP28: Fossil fuel impact on Climate Change

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-12-01

Yassin to LBCI: The Lebanese delegation is the largest in Lebanon's participation history in climate summits

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:27

Lebanon's climate initiative: Highlights from COP28

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

PM Mikati to LBCI: Working to enhance health and environmental conditions

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:49

Energy Minister Walid Fayad pledges carbon reduction and energy optimization

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:16

France's Le Drian fails to break Lebanese deadlock

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-02

Rafah crossing welcomes new arrivals of foreign passport holders from Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-23

Join BetArabia $40+$4 $50,000 GUARANTEED. WinPoker welcoming tournament on Sunday the 25th at 8 PM www.BetArabia.com

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-17

Al Jazeera: Israeli Health Ministry instructs hospitals to store quantities of food and medicine for four months

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-01

Tragedy strikes: Mother and son killed in Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon, LBCI sources

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More