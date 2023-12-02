The Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Dubai while he participated in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP 28.



However, they discussed the situation in Gaza and southern Lebanon during their meeting.



They also tackled the results of the visit of President Macron's envoy to Lebanon, Jean-Yves Le Drian, and the talks he held with officials and leaders.