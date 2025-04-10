News
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber in Kuwait to boost economic and financial cooperation with Arab countries
Lebanon News
10-04-2025 | 04:46
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber in Kuwait to boost economic and financial cooperation with Arab countries
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber, accompanied by a delegation from the Ministry of Finance, is continuing his participation in the annual meetings of Arab financial institutions held in Kuwait on April 9–10, 2025.
The visit comes as part of efforts to strengthen economic and financial ties between Lebanon and its Arab counterparts, with the participation of representatives from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
Minister Jaber took part in the meeting of Arab Monetary Fund governors and in discussions on financing economic development.
He also opened the general session of the Fund’s Board of Governors and led part of the discussions as chairman of the board.
Jaber addressed the challenges faced by developing countries in light of the global minimum tax on multinational corporations.
Jaber stressed the importance of Lebanon’s constructive engagement with this global trend and its potential impact on achieving sustainable development.
He also addressed the issue of low-tax jurisdictions and unfair tax transfers, which deprive countries of their sovereign resources, emphasizing that effective solutions cannot be achieved through unilateral actions but require coordinated efforts among nations.
In this context, he called for the establishment of a union of Arab tax administrations to unify perspectives and enhance coordination in this critical sector.
Jaber reaffirmed the new Lebanese government’s commitment to shifting Lebanon from a consumption-based, debt-reliant economy to a productive one grounded in public-private partnership projects.
He emphasized the importance of economic reforms and strengthening cooperation with international institutions such as the International Monetary Fund, the European Union, and the World Bank.
He clarified that the goal is not to sell off state-owned assets but rather to manage and invest them more efficiently in ways that benefit public finances and the national economy.
On the sidelines of the meetings, Minister Jaber met with several of his Arab counterparts to discuss avenues for economic and financial cooperation. It was agreed that these discussions would continue during the upcoming Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
Minister Jaber and Minister Amer Bisat also held a meeting with the Lebanese community in Kuwait at the Lebanese Embassy. The gathering turned into a roundtable discussion organized in collaboration with the Lebanese Business Council in Kuwait.
The discussions focused on reform plans, prospects for economic growth, and the role the diaspora can play in supporting Lebanon’s national recovery.
Minister Jaber emphasized the need to embrace digital transformation and keep pace with technological advancements to reduce bureaucracy, speed up transactions, and enhance transparency.
