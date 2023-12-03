News
Hezbollah: We targeted a military vehicle at the Beit Hillel base, which resulted in fatalities and injuries
Lebanon News
2023-12-03 | 07:08
Hezbollah: We targeted a military vehicle at the Beit Hillel base, which resulted in fatalities and injuries
In a recent announcement, Hezbollah declared on Sunday that it had targeted a military vehicle at the Beit Hillel base using guided missiles, resulting in fatalities and injuries.
They stated, "We successfully struck strategic locations in Zebdine, Radar, and Rweisat al-Alam in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, achieving direct hits with appropriate weapons."
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Target
Military
Vehicle
South
Lebanon
