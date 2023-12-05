News
PM Mikati meets Berri to discuss domestic and regional developments
Lebanon News
2023-12-05 | 08:19
PM Mikati meets Berri to discuss domestic and regional developments
During a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Baabda, Prime Minister Najib Mikati briefed Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on the outcomes of his recent international contacts and discussions regarding the situation in Lebanon and the ongoing developments in the region.
After the meeting, Mikati stated, "I wanted to update President Berri on the results of my international contacts, especially concerning Lebanon and the prevailing situation in the region."
Addressing domestic matters, he drew attention to an afternoon meeting at the government's Grand Serail to discuss the regularity of work in the public sector and consider the requested increases for public sector employees.
Mikati emphasized the importance of this matter and pledged to expedite the approval of the proposed salary increases.
He assured that if the committee approves the increases today, he will promptly call for a cabinet session. Mikati clarified, "I hope not to link this matter to my visit to President Berri because this issue was on the table before this visit. I had promised the public sector these raises starting from December."
In a separate development, Speaker Berri received the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini.
The meeting, attended by UNRWA's Director of Affairs in Lebanon, Dorothée Klaus, covered the general situation in Lebanon and the region amid the escalating Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon. Discussions also included the agency's programs concerning Palestinian refugees.
