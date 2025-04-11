News
Saudi Arabia calls for 'maximum pressure' on Israel to allow Gaza aid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11-04-2025 | 07:41
Saudi Arabia calls for 'maximum pressure' on Israel to allow Gaza aid
Saudi Arabia called on Friday for pressure to ensure the steady flow of aid into the war-battered Gaza Strip, after Israel imposed a blockade on the entry of crucial humanitarian supplies.
"I demand the exercise of maximum pressure to ensure the continuous and sufficient flow of aid into the Strip," Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said after a meeting with regional counterparts in southern Turkey.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Saudi Arabia
Pressure
Israel
Gaza
Aid
