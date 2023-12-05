UNIFIL: Violence along the Blue Line could lead to severe consequences

Lebanon News
2023-12-05 | 14:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UNIFIL: Violence along the Blue Line could lead to severe consequences
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
UNIFIL: Violence along the Blue Line could lead to severe consequences

The Lebanese army confirmed the death of one soldier and the injury of three others in an attack carried out by the Israeli army on their base, according to an announcement by UNIFIL.

UNIFIL announced in a statement, "This marks the first time a soldier from the Lebanese army has been killed during this critical period."

The statement pointed out that the Lebanese army has not engaged in the war with Israel.

The press release clarified that in recent days, "We have witnessed a rapid and alarming increase in acts of violence."

It urged those involved in gunfire exchanges along the Blue Line to end the cycle of violence, "which could have severe consequences for people on both sides of the Blue Line."

Lebanon News

UNIFIL

Violence

Blue Line

Consequences

LBCI Next
Shanaa to LBCI: Al- Aqsa Flood vanguard is a Palestinian popular framework affiliated with Hamas
Prices of gasoline see slight drop
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

UNIFIL urges caution as bodies near Blue Line are discovered

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-23

Al Jazeera, quoting Spanish Foreign Minister: Spread of violence to Lebanon or West Bank will lead to serious consequences

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-19

The Lebanese Army requested UNIFIL assistance in rescue operation near the Blue Line

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-14

Blue Line's cycle of violence must end, urges UN Coordinator Joanna Wronecka

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:10

GCC Summit addresses Lebanon in a recent statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:09

Hamas and Hezbollah dynamics: Hamas in Lebanon retreats on Al-Aqsa Vanguard statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Israeli airstrike hits residential house in Mays al-Jabal, sparking fire and minor injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Tensions rise as UNIFIL alarms ring out amid Israeli shelling near Tayr Harfa-Jebbayn

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-10

Lebanon encircled: Hamas' resilience prevents Hezbollah from entering the battle

LBCI
World News
2023-10-21

More than a thousand people protest in Uruguay in solidarity with Palestinians

LBCI
World News
2023-11-12

US, Japan, S. Korea defense ministers agree to share N. Korea missile data

LBCI
World News
2023-11-20

African Union President: There is no excuse for the Israeli bombing in Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:20

Hezbollah reveals Tuesday attacks on Israeli soldiers' gatherings

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:09

Hamas and Hezbollah dynamics: Hamas in Lebanon retreats on Al-Aqsa Vanguard statement

LBCI
Middle East News
03:41

Al Jazeera: Israeli army withdraws from areas in Gaza after 'violent battles' with the resistance

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:46

Hamas and Hezbollah: Strategic Coordination in the Face of Conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Israeli airstrike hits residential house in Mays al-Jabal, sparking fire and minor injuries

LBCI
World News
10:25

US State Department set to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers in response to escalating West Bank attacks: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Tensions rise as UNIFIL alarms ring out amid Israeli shelling near Tayr Harfa-Jebbayn

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

LBCI sources: Four Lebanese Army members wounded as a result of Israeli shelling near Odaisseh

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More