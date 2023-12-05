News
UNIFIL: Violence along the Blue Line could lead to severe consequences
Lebanon News
2023-12-05 | 14:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UNIFIL: Violence along the Blue Line could lead to severe consequences
The Lebanese army confirmed the death of one soldier and the injury of three others in an attack carried out by the Israeli army on their base, according to an announcement by UNIFIL.
UNIFIL announced in a statement, "This marks the first time a soldier from the Lebanese army has been killed during this critical period."
The statement pointed out that the Lebanese army has not engaged in the war with Israel.
The press release clarified that in recent days, "We have witnessed a rapid and alarming increase in acts of violence."
It urged those involved in gunfire exchanges along the Blue Line to end the cycle of violence, "which could have severe consequences for people on both sides of the Blue Line."
