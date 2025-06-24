Qatari PM discusses Lebanon support and regional developments with PM Nawaf Salam

Middle East News
24-06-2025 | 06:51
High views
Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani and Foreign Minister stated on Tuesday that he held discussions with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on avenues of cooperation to support Lebanon.
 
The talks included Lebanon’s energy needs and the possibility of Qatar providing assistance.
He noted that the region has faced unprecedented challenges, including an attack on Qatar’s sovereignty, but reaffirmed Doha’s commitment to a policy of good neighborliness.

The Qatari official also said discussions covered reconstruction efforts in Lebanon and broader regional developments.
 
He revealed that Washington had requested Qatar to engage with Iran to assess its openness to a ceasefire.

He emphasized Qatar’s desire for a safe region free of nuclear weapons, under an agreement that ensures the security and interests of all parties.

For his part, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam expressed gratitude for Qatar’s continued support over the past two years.
 
He said Lebanon is working on judicial reforms and extending state authority across its territory and had briefed the Emir of Qatar and the Prime Minister on these efforts.
 
Discussions with Qatari officials are ongoing to reach an understanding on energy support.

Salam added that Lebanon is seeking Arab and international backing to compel Israel to withdraw from five disputed points, noting that efforts have been made daily over the past two months to achieve this.

He concluded by saying that Lebanon had, in the past two weeks, managed to avoid being dragged into a new war and is now looking forward to a new phase of diplomatic engagement.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Qatar

Lebanon

Diplomacy

