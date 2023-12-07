News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah's Sheikh Kaouk affirms: Resistance, a strategic necessity against 'Israeli aggression'
Lebanon News
2023-12-07 | 04:19
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hezbollah's Sheikh Kaouk affirms: Resistance, a strategic necessity against 'Israeli aggression'
Hezbollah's Central Council member Sheikh Nabil Kaouk emphasized that "resistance is the strategic necessity that protects dignity, land, and resources against the Israeli enemy."
He stated this during the ceremony organized by Hezbollah for the martyr Khodor Salim Aboud; he said, "Today, we are facing a new development in the equations in the region."
He added, "No one today relies on international institutions, neither the Security Council nor others. The only strategy that protects our land and people in Lebanon and Gaza is the resistance's strategy, and the future belongs to the resistance and its equations."
Sheikh Kaouk saw that "what is happening in the south is a real war of attrition against the Israeli enemy, changing all Israeli plans and thwarting the project of isolating Gaza to impose the enemy's conditions."
He added: "The war in the south, the drones and rockets from Yemen, and the shelling of the occupying American forces in Iraq and Syria have proven that Gaza is not alone."
He said, "Israel could not achieve the goals of the war in sixty days and will not be able to achieve them after a hundred days. Hezbollah has been from the beginning in the forefront of supporting Gaza, and we remain today in the heart of the battle."
"We will continue in this position in support, advocacy, and assistance because the battle is one, and our destiny is one, and the aggression on Gaza is an aggression on Lebanon," he affirmed.
He emphasized that "when the enemy targets civilians or military personnel in the Lebanese Army, the resistance will not be lenient in responding to Israeli aggression. The decision of the resistance is a swift and firm response to any Israeli attack on homes or safe Lebanese people."
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Central Council
Sheikh Nabil Kaouk
Resistance
Israel
Next
Reuters report: Israeli tank fire is behind the killing of Issam Abdallah
Regional Spokesperson for the US Department of State to LBCI: There is no link between border demarcation negotiations and the situation with Israel
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-08
Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: Palestinians rely on resistance, not Arab, Islamic summits
Lebanon News
2023-11-08
Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: Palestinians rely on resistance, not Arab, Islamic summits
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-20
Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: Lebanon stands as the frontline against Israeli aggression
Lebanon News
2023-10-20
Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: Lebanon stands as the frontline against Israeli aggression
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
Hezbollah: The resistance attacked five Israeli positions along the borderline with machine guns
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
Hezbollah: The resistance attacked five Israeli positions along the borderline with machine guns
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-05
Hezbollah reveals Tuesday attacks on Israeli soldiers' gatherings
Lebanon News
2023-12-05
Hezbollah reveals Tuesday attacks on Israeli soldiers' gatherings
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:52
PM Mikati: Israeli crimes have no bounds, targeting press to silence truth
Lebanon News
06:52
PM Mikati: Israeli crimes have no bounds, targeting press to silence truth
0
Lebanon News
06:17
Patriarch al-Rahi urges homeland protection, advocates for two-state solution and 'permanent peace'
Lebanon News
06:17
Patriarch al-Rahi urges homeland protection, advocates for two-state solution and 'permanent peace'
0
Lebanon News
05:26
'War crime': Amnesty International points to 'deliberate' Israeli attack on journalists in south Lebanon on October 13th
Lebanon News
05:26
'War crime': Amnesty International points to 'deliberate' Israeli attack on journalists in south Lebanon on October 13th
0
Lebanon News
04:51
Berri calls for a meeting of the Bureau of the Parliament next Monday
Lebanon News
04:51
Berri calls for a meeting of the Bureau of the Parliament next Monday
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Gaza sacrificed daily: Hezbollah's Nabil Kaouk accuses American decisions, Arab 'complicity'
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Gaza sacrificed daily: Hezbollah's Nabil Kaouk accuses American decisions, Arab 'complicity'
0
Middle East News
2023-12-04
Israeli general says operations in northern Gaza are nearing completion
Middle East News
2023-12-04
Israeli general says operations in northern Gaza are nearing completion
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-14
Beyond boundaries: Banque du Liban audit report in the global spotlight
Press Highlights
2023-08-14
Beyond boundaries: Banque du Liban audit report in the global spotlight
0
Press Highlights
00:24
Will Macron visit South Lebanon amid heightened tensions?
Press Highlights
00:24
Will Macron visit South Lebanon amid heightened tensions?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:23
New dollar tax on household waste
Press Highlights
01:23
New dollar tax on household waste
2
Press Highlights
00:24
Will Macron visit South Lebanon amid heightened tensions?
Press Highlights
00:24
Will Macron visit South Lebanon amid heightened tensions?
3
Lebanon News
08:01
Call for restraint: France condemns Israeli shelling leading to Lebanese soldier's death
Lebanon News
08:01
Call for restraint: France condemns Israeli shelling leading to Lebanese soldier's death
4
Lebanon News
10:33
Hezbollah mourns the martyr Ali Hassan Al-Atat "Rouh Allah" from Haret Hreik
Lebanon News
10:33
Hezbollah mourns the martyr Ali Hassan Al-Atat "Rouh Allah" from Haret Hreik
5
Lebanon News
11:07
Hezbollah's series of attacks: Overview of Wednesday's offensive
Lebanon News
11:07
Hezbollah's series of attacks: Overview of Wednesday's offensive
6
News Bulletin Reports
09:56
Lebanon's army targeted: Concerns rise amid Israeli attacks and political messages
News Bulletin Reports
09:56
Lebanon's army targeted: Concerns rise amid Israeli attacks and political messages
7
Middle East News
12:34
Netanyahu says Israeli forces are encircling house of Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar
Middle East News
12:34
Netanyahu says Israeli forces are encircling house of Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar
8
Press Highlights
01:51
Hamas vanguard in Lebanon seeks to expand influence in camps
Press Highlights
01:51
Hamas vanguard in Lebanon seeks to expand influence in camps
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More