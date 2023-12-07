Hezbollah's Central Council member Sheikh Nabil Kaouk emphasized that "resistance is the strategic necessity that protects dignity, land, and resources against the Israeli enemy."



He stated this during the ceremony organized by Hezbollah for the martyr Khodor Salim Aboud; he said, "Today, we are facing a new development in the equations in the region."



He added, "No one today relies on international institutions, neither the Security Council nor others. The only strategy that protects our land and people in Lebanon and Gaza is the resistance's strategy, and the future belongs to the resistance and its equations."



Sheikh Kaouk saw that "what is happening in the south is a real war of attrition against the Israeli enemy, changing all Israeli plans and thwarting the project of isolating Gaza to impose the enemy's conditions."



He added: "The war in the south, the drones and rockets from Yemen, and the shelling of the occupying American forces in Iraq and Syria have proven that Gaza is not alone."



He said, "Israel could not achieve the goals of the war in sixty days and will not be able to achieve them after a hundred days. Hezbollah has been from the beginning in the forefront of supporting Gaza, and we remain today in the heart of the battle."



"We will continue in this position in support, advocacy, and assistance because the battle is one, and our destiny is one, and the aggression on Gaza is an aggression on Lebanon," he affirmed.



He emphasized that "when the enemy targets civilians or military personnel in the Lebanese Army, the resistance will not be lenient in responding to Israeli aggression. The decision of the resistance is a swift and firm response to any Israeli attack on homes or safe Lebanese people."