Israeli army to AFP: The October 13 strike on journalists in southern Lebanon took place in an "active combat zone"

Lebanon News
2023-12-08 | 06:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli army to AFP: The October 13 strike on journalists in southern Lebanon took place in an &quot;active combat zone&quot;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israeli army to AFP: The October 13 strike on journalists in southern Lebanon took place in an "active combat zone"

The Israeli army informed the French Press Agency (AFP) on Friday that the shelling in southern Lebanon on October 13, which resulted in the death of a Reuters journalist and the injury of others, including two photographers from AFP, occurred in an "active combat zone."

An investigation conducted by AFP and published on Thursday revealed that the strike was caused by a shell fired from an Israeli tank. 

Similarly, a Reuters investigation published on the same day also concluded that the journalists were hit by Israeli tank fire.

Responding to inquiries about these findings, an Israeli army spokesperson told AFP that the location where the journalists were present that day was an "active combat zone where gunfire is exchanged." The spokesperson added, "Being in this area is dangerous."

He explained that the incident is under review, stating that on October 12, the Israeli army requested the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to "verify the absence of civilians in the combat zone."

The consecutive strikes targeted a group of journalists, resulting in the death of photographer Issam Abdullah (37 years old) and the injury of six other journalists near the town of Alma Al-Shaab, close to the border with occupied Palestine. 

This occurred while covering the military escalation between the Israeli army and Hezbollah amid the ongoing war in Gaza since October 7. The international community is concerned about the potential expansion of the war to other fronts.

The Israeli army told AFP on Friday that Hezbollah "launched an attack on several targets in Israeli territory along the Lebanese border" on October 13. They noted that in response, they retaliated with artillery fire and tank shells, aiming to prevent a "possible infiltration" from Lebanon into Israel.


AFP

Lebanon News

Israeli

Army

AFP

Strike

Journalists

Lebanon

Combat

Zone

LBCI Next
Destruction After Targeting Center of Odeisseh in Front of al-Sahili Center (VIDEOS)
Israeli artillery shelling hits Kfarchouba and Rashaya Al-Fakhar, civilian injured
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-13

Escalation continues: Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry; Israeli army shells southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-13

Israeli Army: Drone strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-07

'War crime': Amnesty International points to 'deliberate' Israeli attack on journalists in south Lebanon on October 13th

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-07

AFP Investigation: Israeli tank shell killed journalist, injured others on October 13 in south Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Destruction After Targeting Center of Odeisseh in Front of al-Sahili Center (VIDEOS)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:08

Israeli artillery shelling hits Kfarchouba and Rashaya Al-Fakhar, civilian injured

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:29

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:21

Blinken supports an "in-depth investigation" into the killing of a journalist and the injury of others in southern Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-15

Echoes from Alma al-Shaab: Robert Ghosn’s lifesaving moments for Christina Assi and Carmen Joukhadar amidst Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-23

Salam opens Lebanese pavilion at Expo Qatar: We desperately need a positive window in these circumstances

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-21

Saudi Arabia reiterates commitment to Lebanon and its people after high-level meeting

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:43

Hezbollah's Radwan Force: Unraveling the military strategy that sparked Israeli concern

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:42

Bou Saab meets Hochstein: UN Resolution 1701 is not currently a priority

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:30

A 'new phase:' The beginning of action following investigations into Israeli attack killing Issam Abdallah

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:29

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:08

Israeli artillery shelling hits Kfarchouba and Rashaya Al-Fakhar, civilian injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Israeli army to AFP: The October 13 strike on journalists in southern Lebanon took place in an "active combat zone"

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:21

Blinken supports an "in-depth investigation" into the killing of a journalist and the injury of others in southern Lebanon

LBCI
World News
06:52

Putin to run for president again in 2024 elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More