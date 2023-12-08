News
Bou Habib Advocates Full Implementation of Resolution 1701, Addresses Israeli Violations
Lebanon News
2023-12-08 | 12:02
Bou Habib Advocates Full Implementation of Resolution 1701, Addresses Israeli Violations
Caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib welcomed on Friday after meeting the French delegation the “full implementation of Resolution 1701."
He reminded that Israeli violations have exceeded 30,000 since 2006, calling for ending Israeli encroachments on the Lebanese borders.
He called for the demarcation of land borders, withdrawal from occupied areas and points, and refraining from using Lebanese airspace for attacks on Syria.
He considered that "support for the Lebanese army is essential for the implementation of Resolution 1701" and called for the support of Lebanese government institutions.
Lebanon News
Bou Habib
Israel
Lebanon
