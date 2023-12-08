Bou Habib Advocates Full Implementation of Resolution 1701, Addresses Israeli Violations

Lebanon News
2023-12-08 | 12:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Bou Habib Advocates Full Implementation of Resolution 1701, Addresses Israeli Violations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Bou Habib Advocates Full Implementation of Resolution 1701, Addresses Israeli Violations

Caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib welcomed on Friday after meeting the French delegation the “full implementation of Resolution 1701." 
He reminded that Israeli violations have exceeded 30,000 since 2006, calling for ending Israeli encroachments on the Lebanese borders. 
He called for the demarcation of land borders, withdrawal from occupied areas and points, and refraining from using Lebanese airspace for attacks on Syria.

He considered that "support for the Lebanese army is essential for the implementation of Resolution 1701" and called for the support of Lebanese government institutions.

Lebanon News

Bou Habib

Israel

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Who will participate in the Army Commander's extension session?
Hezbollah's Radwan Force: Unraveling the military strategy that sparked Israeli concern
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-06

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib condemns Israel's 'deliberate targeting of civilians'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-26

Bou Habib: Israel must cease threatening Lebanon with attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Israeli army to AFP: The October 13 strike on journalists in southern Lebanon took place in an "active combat zone"

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-07

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry condemns Israeli settlers' crimes in the West Bank, urges international action

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:57

Hezbollah mourns three members from south Lebanon amid ongoing conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Destruction After Targeting Center of Odeisseh in Front of al-Sahili Center (VIDEOS)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Israeli army to AFP: The October 13 strike on journalists in southern Lebanon took place in an "active combat zone"

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:08

Israeli artillery shelling hits Kfarchouba and Rashaya Al-Fakhar, civilian injured

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-11-08

US Secretary of State Blinken stresses diplomacy for 'durable peace and security' in G7 meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-20

Foreign Affairs Committee: Decision of European Parliament on displacement violates preamble of Lebanese constitution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-09

Minor injury to Lebanese Army officer in Israeli shelling

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-22

Three dead in Iran dust storms

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:42

Bou Saab meets Hochstein: UN Resolution 1701 is not currently a priority

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Destruction After Targeting Center of Odeisseh in Front of al-Sahili Center (VIDEOS)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Israeli army to AFP: The October 13 strike on journalists in southern Lebanon took place in an "active combat zone"

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:08

Israeli artillery shelling hits Kfarchouba and Rashaya Al-Fakhar, civilian injured

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:29

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:57

Hezbollah mourns three members from south Lebanon amid ongoing conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:21

Blinken supports an "in-depth investigation" into the killing of a journalist and the injury of others in southern Lebanon

LBCI
World News
06:52

Putin to run for president again in 2024 elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More