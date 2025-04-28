Conclave to elect new pope to start on May 7, cardinals meet

Roman Catholic cardinals will begin their secret conclave to elect the new leader of the global Church on May 7, the Vatican said on Monday, confirming what a source had previously told Reuters.



The date was decided during a closed-door meeting of cardinals at the Vatican, the first since the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday.



The 16th-century Sistine Chapel, where conclaves are held beneath the gaze of Michelangelo's masterpiece frescoes, was closed to tourists on Monday to ready the space for an election that mixes ancient ritual with modern, anti-spying technologies.



The previous two conclaves, held in 2005 and 2013, lasted just two days. But Swedish cardinal Anders Arborelius said on Monday that the coming ballot may take longer, as many of the cardinals appointed by Pope Francis have never met each other.





Reuters