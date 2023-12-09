Abou Faour to LBCI: What Jumblatt seeks is to find common ground to build on

Lebanon News
2023-12-09 | 04:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Abou Faour to LBCI: What Jumblatt seeks is to find common ground to build on
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Abou Faour to LBCI: What Jumblatt seeks is to find common ground to build on

MP Wael Bou Faour said on Saturday that the common factor in the performance of the political forces is the failure to appreciate the seriousness of the current stage and the crises we are experiencing.
During the Nharkom Said TV show on LBCI, he added that what former PSP head Walid Jumblatt and current PSP Head Taymour Jumblatt seek through the current political movement is to find common ground to build on and overcome crises.
“This includes addressing vacancies in security institutions, the seemingly heated presidential elections, and how to deal with events in the south and their repercussions,” he added.
Regarding the meeting with Hezbollah's delegation, Bou Faour said that "the meeting came to maintain a permanent channel of communication. We agree where we agree and differ where we differ, but the main focus is organizing the relationship." 
He continued, "The purpose of the meeting with Hezbollah was to reaffirm Jumblatt's advice, which is to adhere to Resolution 1701, emphasize the importance of security institutions, extend Joseph Aoun's term, appoint a new military council, and avoid certain groups that may be active in the south."
 

Lebanon News

PSP

Lebanon

Abou Faour

Jumblatt

Director of Revenues and TVA at Finance Ministry to LBCI: Gov's intention to ease burden on citizens
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-30

Walid Jumblatt expresses concerns about dragging Lebanon into war with hopes of avoiding it

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-24

Walid Jumblatt voices concern of a gradual attack on Gaza spilling into Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-15

Jumblatt after meeting Berri: We hope that Lebanon stays out of this circle, but there is continuous aggression from Israel

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:03

United States Exerted Serious Pressure to Prevent Expansion of War To Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

Director of Revenues and TVA at Finance Ministry to LBCI: Gov's intention to ease burden on citizens

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:57

Hezbollah mourns three members from south Lebanon amid ongoing conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

Bou Habib Advocates Full Implementation of Resolution 1701, Addresses Israeli Violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-08

Destruction After Targeting Center of Odeisseh in Front of al-Sahili Center (VIDEOS)

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-06

French diplomatic efforts: Seeking resolution for Lebanon's southern borders

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Lebanon's Escalating Challenges: Israeli Attacks on Army, Hezbollah Confrontations, and French Diplomacy

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Abou Faour to LBCI: What Jumblatt seeks is to find common ground to build on

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-12-06

Lebanon's culinary triumph: Manouche joins UNESCO's Intangible Heritage List as an emblematic breakfast tradition

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:57

Hezbollah mourns three members from south Lebanon amid ongoing conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
07:14

Al Jazeera: Al-Qassam Brigades report death of Israeli soldier Sa’ar Baruch in failed rescue attempt by the Israeli army

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Lebanon's Escalating Challenges: Israeli Attacks on Army, Hezbollah Confrontations, and French Diplomacy

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:00

Paris Freezes Aid to the Lebanese Army

LBCI
Middle East News
07:40

Hamas: Israel's perception of the possibility of freeing its hostages through uncalculated adventures reaffirms its indifference to their lives

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

Bou Habib Advocates Full Implementation of Resolution 1701, Addresses Israeli Violations

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:03

United States Exerted Serious Pressure to Prevent Expansion of War To Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
13:31

Hamas Urges Global Action to Halt “Monstrous Israeli War in Gaza”

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More