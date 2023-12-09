Abou Faour to LBCI: What Jumblatt seeks is to find common ground to build on

MP Wael Bou Faour said on Saturday that the common factor in the performance of the political forces is the failure to appreciate the seriousness of the current stage and the crises we are experiencing.

During the Nharkom Said TV show on LBCI, he added that what former PSP head Walid Jumblatt and current PSP Head Taymour Jumblatt seek through the current political movement is to find common ground to build on and overcome crises.

“This includes addressing vacancies in security institutions, the seemingly heated presidential elections, and how to deal with events in the south and their repercussions,” he added.

Regarding the meeting with Hezbollah's delegation, Bou Faour said that "the meeting came to maintain a permanent channel of communication. We agree where we agree and differ where we differ, but the main focus is organizing the relationship."

He continued, "The purpose of the meeting with Hezbollah was to reaffirm Jumblatt's advice, which is to adhere to Resolution 1701, emphasize the importance of security institutions, extend Joseph Aoun's term, appoint a new military council, and avoid certain groups that may be active in the south."