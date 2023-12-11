'Fatal' strike: Israel's attack on Taybeh leads to death of Mukhtar Mansour

2023-12-11 | 09:47
'Fatal' strike: Israel's attack on Taybeh leads to death of Mukhtar Mansour
'Fatal' strike: Israel's attack on Taybeh leads to death of Mukhtar Mansour

A house in the town of Taybeh was targeted by Israel, resulting in the martyrdom of Mukhtar Hussein Ali Mansour, who was in his seventies.

It is worth noting that the shell did not explode but directly hit Mansour. There were eight people on the balcony at the time.
 

