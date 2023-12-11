News
'Fatal' strike: Israel's attack on Taybeh leads to death of Mukhtar Mansour
Lebanon News
2023-12-11 | 09:47
High views
Share
Share
0
min
'Fatal' strike: Israel's attack on Taybeh leads to death of Mukhtar Mansour
A house in the town of Taybeh was targeted by Israel, resulting in the martyrdom of Mukhtar Hussein Ali Mansour, who was in his seventies.
It is worth noting that the shell did not explode but directly hit Mansour. There were eight people on the balcony at the time.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Taybeh
Israel
Mukhtar
Next
Gaza 'rehearsal' in south Lebanon and Hamas in Lebanon face confrontations again
Lebanon stands with Gaza: Nationwide closure of schools and public institutions announced for Monday
Previous
