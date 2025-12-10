News
Lebanon, EU sign €132 million package to boost security and border management
Lebanon News
10-12-2025 | 06:43
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon, EU sign €132 million package to boost security and border management
Lebanon’s Finance Ministry signed a package of European Union–funded agreements worth €132 million to strengthen safety, security, and stability across the country, including a major program to reinforce border management.
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber signed on behalf of Lebanon, while EU Ambassador to Lebanon Sandra De Waele represented the European Union.
Following the signing ceremony, Jaber said the programs were developed in response to Lebanon’s growing challenges, particularly in border control, combating smuggling, enhancing the rule of law, and improving the operational capacities of state institutions.
He noted that the agreements are built on clearly defined standards drafted jointly with the EU and emphasize, as stated in the texts, respect for the principles of good governance, integrity, transparency, and human rights, as well as strict oversight mechanisms to ensure the proper use of funds and the achievement of expected outcomes.
Jaber stressed that, through these agreements, the Finance Ministry is not only securing international support but also fulfilling its responsibility to provide a sound financial and administrative environment for project implementation, in line with best practices, while avoiding any burden on the state treasury, as outlined in the financing documents.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
EU
Million
Package
Security
Border
Management
