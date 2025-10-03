Ireland poised to blunt sanctions on Israel under corporate pressure: Sources tell Reuters

03-10-2025 | 07:33
Ireland poised to blunt sanctions on Israel under corporate pressure: Sources tell Reuters
Ireland poised to blunt sanctions on Israel under corporate pressure: Sources tell Reuters

Ireland is poised to curb planned sanctions on Israel, blunting a law central to its protest over the war in Gaza, after pressure from business groups concerned about the impact on investment, four people with knowledge of the matter said to Reuters.

Ireland's government is one of the most outspoken critics of Israel's assault in Gaza but, unlike others such as Spain, it hosts the European headquarters of some of the U.S.' biggest companies, making it uniquely vulnerable to pressure from the U.S.

Mainly U.S.-owned foreign multinationals employ around 11% of Irish workers and contribute most of the corporate tax that makes up almost a third of all Irish tax receipts.

Although many governments have condemned Israel's offensive in Gaza and its annexation of territories in the West Bank, it has remained largely unsanctioned, shielded from economic pressure by its close alliance with Washington.



