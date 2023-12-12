French Foreign Minister Colonna is set to visit southern regions in Lebanon upon her arrival on Friday

2023-12-12
French Foreign Minister Colonna is set to visit southern regions in Lebanon upon her arrival on Friday
French Foreign Minister Colonna is set to visit southern regions in Lebanon upon her arrival on Friday

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna will arrive in Beirut on Friday for a visit scheduled for Saturday evening.

During her visit, Colonna will meet with several officials, conducting diplomatic talks to discuss matters of mutual interest. 

Additionally, she is set to visit the southern regions, including Naqoura and Deir Kifa, as part of her diplomatic engagements. 

