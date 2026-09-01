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Iran state media says four projectiles hit areas east of Hormuz Strait
Middle East News
01-09-2026 | 13:24
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Iran state media says four projectiles hit areas east of Hormuz Strait
Iranian state media said on Tuesday that four projectiles hit parts of the southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province, east of the Strait of Hormuz.
"Four projectiles had hit areas within the counties of Chabahar and Konarak," said the official IRNA news agency, citing provincial official Ali Khalilabadi, without specifying whether there was any damage.
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