Nepal flood death toll rises to 939, missing drops to 3,925: Disaster authority

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31-08-2026 | 10:11
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Nepal flood death toll rises to 939, missing drops to 3,925: Disaster authority
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Nepal flood death toll rises to 939, missing drops to 3,925: Disaster authority

Devastating floods near the border with China have killed at least 939 people in Nepal, while the number of missing in the country dropped to 3,925, its disaster authority said Monday, six days after the disaster.

Chinese state media earlier confirmed 16 dead and 546 people missing in Tibet, taking the overall toll to 955 dead and 4,471 missing.



AFP
 

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