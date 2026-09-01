Iran Guards say US will 'regret' renewed attacks

Iran's Revolutionary Guards vowed on Tuesday to make the United States "regret" fresh attacks around the Strait of Hormuz, even as U.S. President Donald Trump warned Tehran against striking back.



"Severe punishment awaits the aggressors; the United States will regret its new attacks," said Guards spokesman Hossein Mohebi in a post on X, after explosions were heard in multiple areas along and east of Hormuz.







AFP