Kuwait says extinguished fire after Iranian drone targets 'residential complex'

Middle East News
02-09-2026 | 02:32
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Kuwait says extinguished fire after Iranian drone targets &#39;residential complex&#39;
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Kuwait says extinguished fire after Iranian drone targets 'residential complex'

Kuwait on Wednesday said an Iranian drone attack caused a fire in a residential complex in the capital but there were no casualties and it was brought under control.

"A fire that broke out in a residential complex in the Capital Governorate has been brought under control. The complex had been targeted by a hostile drone launched as part of the nefarious Iranian aggression," Kuwait's official KUNA news agency said quoting a fire department spokesman, adding there were no casualties.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Kuwait

Fire

Iranian

Drone

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