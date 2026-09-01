Trump warns of 'much harder' action if Iran retaliates to strikes

President Donald Trump warned Iran on Tuesday not to retaliate against the latest U.S. strikes, saying Tehran faced "much harder and higher" attacks if it hits back.



Trump said Tuesday's U.S. attacks near the Strait of Hormuz were in response to Iran laying mines and shooting missiles at an American base in Jordan.



"If the failed Nation of Iran retaliates for this very justified attack, they will be hit again at a much harder and higher level, but it will not be the biggest attack of them all, that is waiting in the wings and, when it is over, there will be very little left of the Islamic Republic of Iran!" Trump said on his Truth Social network.







AFP