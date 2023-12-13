News
Gemayel: The only option is to postpone the demobilization of the current Army Commander
Lebanon News
2023-12-13
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Gemayel: The only option is to postpone the demobilization of the current Army Commander
Sami Gemayel, Kataeb Party leader, considered that 'there is no room for appointing a new Army Commander in the absence of a president, and the only option is to postpone the demobilization of the current Army Commander.'
Gemayel underlined that this stance is not personal but rather rooted in respect for the constitution and the president's prerogatives. He considered other options as evading responsibility and unconstitutional.
Gemayel stated, "In the absence of a president, and to preserve the military institution, we have no choice but to postpone the demobilization of the current Army Commander. It is the only available option for us, and the competent authority to postpone the demobilization is the Cabinet."
Describing the vacuum in the army as the most dangerous and significant catastrophe, Gemayel affirmed that his party is closely monitoring developments with all opposition counterparts.
Gemayel stated, "The competent authority to postpone the demobilization is the Cabinet and, foremost, the Defense Minister." He hoped for a resolution following the Cabinet's call for a meeting.
Sami Gemayel
Option
Postpone
Demobilization
Army
Commander
