Trump says had call with China's Xi on tariffs

World News
25-04-2025 | 07:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump says had call with China&#39;s Xi on tariffs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump says had call with China's Xi on tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump said he spoke with China's Xi Jinping about tariffs, according to an interview with the American leader published by TIME Magazine on Friday.

The world's two biggest economies are locked in an escalating tit-for-tat trade battle triggered by Trump's new levies on Chinese goods, which have reached 145 percent on many products.

China has denied that it is conducting trade negotiations with the United States, but Trump said he expects the two countries to reach an agreement in the next few weeks, TIME reported.

"There's a number at which they will feel comfortable," Trump told the magazine during an interview that took place on Tuesday. "But you can't let them make a trillion dollars on us."

The tariff blitz -- which Trump says is retaliation for unfair trade practices, as well as a bid to restore U.S. manufacturing prowess -- has rattled markets and raised fears of a global recession.

AFP
 

World News

United States

Donald Trump

China

Xi Jinping

Tariffs

LBCI Next
Kremlin says Putin met Trump's envoy in Moscow
Violence in Sudan region 'may amount to crimes against humanity:' UK
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-03-28

Trump says he had productive call with Canadian PM Carney

LBCI
World News
2025-03-19

Zelenskiy says he had substantive call with Trump discussing partial ceasefire, air defenses

LBCI
World News
2025-02-12

Zelenskyy had phone call with Trump: Ukraine presidency says

LBCI
World News
2025-04-22

Trump says 'on the same side of every issue' with Netanyahu after call

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:57

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Ecuador, damaging buildings

LBCI
World News
10:05

US-made parts found in North Korean missile that Russia fired on Kyiv: Zelensky

LBCI
World News
09:55

Trump en route to Rome on first international trip of his second term

LBCI
World News
09:02

'Crimea will stay with Russia' Trump tells TIME magazine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

French Ambassador hails Lebanon’s banking secrecy reform as key step toward recovery

LBCI
World News
09:02

'Crimea will stay with Russia' Trump tells TIME magazine

LBCI
Middle East News
09:33

Syria war monitor says 11 Alawite civilians killed in security raids

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-16

Palestinian Islamic Jihad releases video of Israeli hostage alive

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:35

Lebanon's President signs banking secrecy law amendments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Reforms unlocked with banking secrecy lift: Lebanon expands access to bank records to trace crisis roots

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

A vision for the future: Will Lebanon seize IMF's chance for economic rebirth and regional investment?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Lebanon court sentences father to 112 years of hard labor for horrific abuse of his daughters

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:27

Speaker Berri says Hezbollah will not disarm until Israel fulfills its ceasefire obligations

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Lebanese army tightens border security after crossfire with Syria over smuggling dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:13

Lebanon's Finance Minister to LBCI: IMF welcomes amendments on banking secrecy law

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Lebanon announces public holiday for Labor Day on Thursday, May 1

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More