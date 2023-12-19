PSP head meets EU Ambassador in Clemenceau

2023-12-19 | 07:39
PSP head meets EU Ambassador in Clemenceau
0min
PSP head meets EU Ambassador in Clemenceau

Leader of the Progressive Socialist Party, MP Taymour Jumblatt, welcomed on Tuesday Ambassador of the European Union to Lebanon, Sandra De Waele, in Clemenceau. 

MP Wael Abou Faour, Deputy Party Leader Zaher Raad, and MP Jumblatt's advisor, Houssam Harb, attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed the latest local and regional developments.
 

