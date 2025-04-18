Iran wants guarantees Trump will not quit a new nuclear pact: Iranian official tells Reuters

18-04-2025 | 11:46
Iran wants guarantees Trump will not quit a new nuclear pact: Iranian official tells Reuters
Iran wants guarantees Trump will not quit a new nuclear pact: Iranian official tells Reuters

Iran told the United States in talks last week it was ready to accept some limits on its uranium enrichment but needed watertight guarantees President Donald Trump would not again ditch a nuclear pact, a senior Iranian official said Friday.

Iran and the United States are set to hold a second round of talks on Saturday in Rome, a week after a first round of negotiations in Oman which both sides described as positive.



Reuters
 

