Rwanda in talks to receive migrants deported from US, FM says

05-05-2025 | 03:46
Rwanda in talks to receive migrants deported from US, FM says
Rwanda in talks to receive migrants deported from US, FM says

Rwanda is in the early stages of talks to receive immigrants deported from the United States, Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe said on television late on Sunday.

Rwanda has, in recent years, positioned itself as a destination country for migrants that Western countries would like to remove.

"We are in discussions with the United States," Nduhungirehe said in an interview with the state broadcaster Rwanda TV.

"It has not yet reached a stage where we can say exactly how things will proceed, but the talks are ongoing .... still in the early stages."

Reuters

