Mneimneh to LBCI: We are in a very critical political moment

Lebanon News
2023-12-26 | 04:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Mneimneh to LBCI: We are in a very critical political moment
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Mneimneh to LBCI: We are in a very critical political moment

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh considered that "the Israelis have reached a stage where they feel that the battle is existential and that it affects significant political equations. Hamas is committed to the confrontation until the end."

Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he said, "I believe that we are heading towards a stage of intense strife with no clear political horizon, especially since the peace process has reached an impasse."

He added, "We are in a very critical political moment because both sides are trying to prepare for what comes after Gaza, and what is happening today is due to the worsening situation."

Regarding the extension of the army commander's term, he considered that "MPs are being placed in a situation of choosing between bad options, violating the law or undermining the constitution."

Mneimneh said, "The fundamental criterion determining our direction is the president's election, and we will not accept any 'patchwork' approach."

He emphasized his disagreement with Frangieh's candidacy for the presidency, stating that "his political path is entirely different from ours, and his political positions are completely contradictory to ours."

He stressed that he is "not against dialogue, but the discussion around the 'dialogue table' is not fruitful," saying, "Let the dialogue take place within the parliament, where we have a working mechanism and an internal system."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Ibrahim Mneimneh

Israel

Hamas

President

LBCI Next
Israeli soldier dies from wounds incurred at Lebanon border
Navy Forces rescue mission: 54 lives saved from sinking boat
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-11-21

Chinese president calls for immediate ceasefire in Israel-Hamas conflict

LBCI
World News
2023-11-21

Chinese President calls for "International Peace Conference" to resolve the war between Israel and Hamas

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-01

Lebanon's PM condemns Israeli aggression, addresses presidential vacancy impact

LBCI
World News
2023-10-24

World Bank President: Israel-Hamas war threatens "serious" economic damage

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:24

Israeli injured in Hezbollah strike on Western Galilee

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Hezbollah says targeted monitoring room near Shomera barracks

LBCI
Middle East News
05:27

Israeli soldier dies from wounds incurred at Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Navy Forces rescue mission: 54 lives saved from sinking boat

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-26

Al Jazeera: Israeli artillery shelling targets eastern Bureij Camp in central Gaza Strip

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-09

Minor injury to Lebanese Army officer in Israeli shelling

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27

Fallujah, Mosul, and Gaza: An in-depth examination of battle tactics

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-05

The Israeli army announces major ongoing strikes on Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:37

US-Israel relations in the balance: Biden's 'last-minute call' thwarts Israeli preemptive strike on Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
06:24

Israeli injured in Hezbollah strike on Western Galilee

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:27

Anticipating the new year: Lebanon's hopes for peace, a president, and institutional 'revival'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Hezbollah says targeted monitoring room near Shomera barracks

LBCI
Middle East News
05:27

Israeli soldier dies from wounds incurred at Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:41

Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:06

Drone downed near Egyptian city of Dahab

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:09

Beyond history: The unseen 'bond of struggle' between Christians and Muslims in Palestine

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More