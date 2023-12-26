Mneimneh to LBCI: We are in a very critical political moment

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh considered that "the Israelis have reached a stage where they feel that the battle is existential and that it affects significant political equations. Hamas is committed to the confrontation until the end."Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he said, "I believe that we are heading towards a stage of intense strife with no clear political horizon, especially since the peace process has reached an impasse."He added, "We are in a very critical political moment because both sides are trying to prepare for what comes after Gaza, and what is happening today is due to the worsening situation."Regarding the extension of the army commander's term, he considered that "MPs are being placed in a situation of choosing between bad options, violating the law or undermining the constitution."Mneimneh said, "The fundamental criterion determining our direction is the president's election, and we will not accept any 'patchwork' approach."He emphasized his disagreement with Frangieh's candidacy for the presidency, stating that "his political path is entirely different from ours, and his political positions are completely contradictory to ours."He stressed that he is "not against dialogue, but the discussion around the 'dialogue table' is not fruitful," saying, "Let the dialogue take place within the parliament, where we have a working mechanism and an internal system."