Israeli airstrike kills three in Bint Jbeil

2023-12-27 | 03:15
Israeli airstrike kills three in Bint Jbeil
Israeli airstrike kills three in Bint Jbeil

Three martyrs were killed as a result of the Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in Bint Jbeil, in addition to one critically wounded person.

The martyrs are Ibrahim Bazzi and his wife, Shorouq Hammoud, as well as Ali Bazzi, the brother of Ibrahim.

