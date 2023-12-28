Australia works to prevent escalation: Two citizens killed in Southern Lebanon airstrike

Federal Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus affirmed on Thursday that the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed the death of two Australian citizens in an airstrike in southern Lebanon.



"The Australian Embassy in Beirut stands ready to provide consular assistance to the family," he said on the X platform.



The Attorney-General reiterated that there is "daily military activity in southern Lebanon, including rocket and missile fire, as well as airstrikes," affirming: "Australia's travel advice for Lebanon is Level 4: Do not travel."



Urging Australians in Lebanon to leave, he added: "Australia has consistently called for the protection of civilian lives and warned of the risks of conflict spreading. We call on Hezbollah to cease its attacks on Israel."



He concluded: "We will continue to work with countries who have influence in the region to prevent further escalation."

