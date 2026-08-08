Ship struck by 'unknown projectile' in Hormuz: British maritime agency

Middle East News
08-08-2026 | 09:40
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Ship struck by &#39;unknown projectile&#39; in Hormuz: British maritime agency
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Ship struck by 'unknown projectile' in Hormuz: British maritime agency

A ship was hit by a projectile off Oman in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, causing a fire that was extinguished but no casualties, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

"A verified source has reported that a vessel was struck by an unknown projectile, which caused a fire that has been extinguished. There is no reported environmental impact. The vessel and crew are reported as safe," it said.

AFP

Middle East News

Ship

Oman

Strait of Hormuz

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations

UKMTO

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