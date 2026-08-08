News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ship struck by 'unknown projectile' in Hormuz: British maritime agency
Middle East News
08-08-2026 | 09:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ship struck by 'unknown projectile' in Hormuz: British maritime agency
A ship was hit by a projectile off Oman in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, causing a fire that was extinguished but no casualties, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).
"A verified source has reported that a vessel was struck by an unknown projectile, which caused a fire that has been extinguished. There is no reported environmental impact. The vessel and crew are reported as safe," it said.
AFP
Middle East News
Ship
Oman
Strait of Hormuz
United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations
UKMTO
Next
Oman says Hormuz talks 'positive' but warns against attacks on ships
UAE says Iran targeted ADNOC tanker in Hormuz, no casualties
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-07-07
Ship struck by 'unidentified projectile' in Hormuz: UK maritime agency
World News
2026-07-07
Ship struck by 'unidentified projectile' in Hormuz: UK maritime agency
0
Middle East News
2026-07-17
Tanker hit by 'unknown projectile' off Oman coast: UK maritime agency
Middle East News
2026-07-17
Tanker hit by 'unknown projectile' off Oman coast: UK maritime agency
0
Middle East News
2026-06-27
Oil tanker hit by 'unidentified projectile' in Strait of Hormuz: Maritime agency
Middle East News
2026-06-27
Oil tanker hit by 'unidentified projectile' in Strait of Hormuz: Maritime agency
0
World News
2026-06-26
Taiwan's Evergreen says ship was hit by unknown object off Oman
World News
2026-06-26
Taiwan's Evergreen says ship was hit by unknown object off Oman
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:23
Oman says Hormuz talks 'positive' but warns against attacks on ships
Middle East News
10:23
Oman says Hormuz talks 'positive' but warns against attacks on ships
0
Middle East News
06:52
UAE says Iran targeted ADNOC tanker in Hormuz, no casualties
Middle East News
06:52
UAE says Iran targeted ADNOC tanker in Hormuz, no casualties
0
Middle East News
06:46
Iran's Revolutionary Guard says re-opening Strait of Hormuz does not depend on talks with Oman
Middle East News
06:46
Iran's Revolutionary Guard says re-opening Strait of Hormuz does not depend on talks with Oman
0
Middle East News
06:03
Houthis strike Marib again as UN warns Yemen nearing wider conflict
Middle East News
06:03
Houthis strike Marib again as UN warns Yemen nearing wider conflict
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-05-29
Ukraine says Russian drone strike damaged Turkish ship sailing from Odesa
World News
2026-05-29
Ukraine says Russian drone strike damaged Turkish ship sailing from Odesa
0
Middle East News
2026-03-18
Senator Lindsey Graham says US will not invade Iran, 'there’s no reason to'
Middle East News
2026-03-18
Senator Lindsey Graham says US will not invade Iran, 'there’s no reason to'
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-02
Lebanese PM Salam reaffirms ceasefire priority as Washington talks resume
Lebanon News
2026-06-02
Lebanese PM Salam reaffirms ceasefire priority as Washington talks resume
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-12
Lebanese President awards Saudi Ambassador Walid Bukhari National Cedar medal
Lebanon News
2026-05-12
Lebanese President awards Saudi Ambassador Walid Bukhari National Cedar medal
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanon begins 17-km rehabilitation of Dahr el-Baydar highway after years of road hazards
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanon begins 17-km rehabilitation of Dahr el-Baydar highway after years of road hazards
2
Lebanon News
05:13
Israeli forces reportedly advance toward Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, erect new earth barrier
Lebanon News
05:13
Israeli forces reportedly advance toward Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, erect new earth barrier
3
Lebanon News
09:51
Military, diplomatic sources to LBCI: No tunnel maps shown to Lebanese delegation in Rome
Lebanon News
09:51
Military, diplomatic sources to LBCI: No tunnel maps shown to Lebanese delegation in Rome
4
Lebanon News
12:01
Rome talks: Lebanon demands ceasefire, end to demolitions and expanded pilot zones — source to LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01
Rome talks: Lebanon demands ceasefire, end to demolitions and expanded pilot zones — source to LBCI
5
Lebanon News
11:13
Military source to LBCI: Abducted soldier released, army pursuing suspects in Baalbek
Lebanon News
11:13
Military source to LBCI: Abducted soldier released, army pursuing suspects in Baalbek
6
Lebanon News
11:45
Three soldiers injured while dismantling unexploded ordnance in Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh
Lebanon News
11:45
Three soldiers injured while dismantling unexploded ordnance in Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh
7
World News
06:08
Drone enters Bulgaria, explodes near pipeline at Romanian border: Bulgarian PM
World News
06:08
Drone enters Bulgaria, explodes near pipeline at Romanian border: Bulgarian PM
8
Middle East News
06:52
UAE says Iran targeted ADNOC tanker in Hormuz, no casualties
Middle East News
06:52
UAE says Iran targeted ADNOC tanker in Hormuz, no casualties
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More