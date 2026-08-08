Ship struck by 'unknown projectile' in Hormuz: British maritime agency

A ship was hit by a projectile off Oman in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, causing a fire that was extinguished but no casualties, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).



"A verified source has reported that a vessel was struck by an unknown projectile, which caused a fire that has been extinguished. There is no reported environmental impact. The vessel and crew are reported as safe," it said.



AFP



