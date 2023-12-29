News
Souaid: Moderates in the Arab world unite
Lebanon News
2023-12-29 | 05:22
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Souaid: Moderates in the Arab world unite
Member of the Saydet el Jabal gathering, Fares Souaid, affirmed that the incident involving the prosecution of Archbishop Moussa al-Hajj is within the framework of the Gaza war and its repercussions on the region.
Souaid, in an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, emphasized that the war has shifted the balance of power across the entire region, creating new influential forces.
He pointed out that it is natural for there to be a relationship between the clergy in the occupied territories and the Israeli authority, even if they reject it.
He said, "What happened in this case is an accusation by the lawyer Ghassan al-Mawla, affiliated with Hezbollah, against Archbishop al-Hajj, based on a law that states that dealing with the Israeli enemy is a violation of Lebanese law."
He added, "Al-Mawla quickly turned to ecclesiastical arrangements, indicating that Christians have no influence in the region."
Souaid saw a trend in the region towards the polarization of two Islamic parties, one Shiite representing Hezbollah, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and Iran, and the other Sunni representing Hamas.
This is in contrast to Jewish extremism represented by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
He stressed that the slogan that people in this region should carry is "Oh moderates in the Arab world, unite."
He warned against the rise of extremism, as it is dangerous to all sects, especially Jewish extremism led by Netanyahu, making minorities marginalized.
Souaid considered that Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi wants to "cool relations" with Hezbollah to ensure the success of the spiritual summit that may be held at the Supreme Islamic Shia Council.
He said, "The patriarch may believe that we cannot elect a president if we oppose Hezbollah."
He pointed out that Christians participate in the battle and defend the Palestinian cause, stating, "How can this region reach Europe and Cyprus if Christians are absent?"
He reminded that Lebanon is the only country in the Arab world with a constitution and reforms added to it. "If we abandon this constitution and extremists rule, which constitution will we follow?"
He also stated that the Southern Lebanon front is not open despite tensions and shelling due to an Iranian decision.
He revealed that Israel is targeting the military infrastructure of Hezbollah.
He mentioned that on October 7, Khamenei said they had nothing to do with that. Once again, the Revolutionary Guard came out saying that it responded to the killing of Soleimani, and we did not hear any leader about the liberation of Palestine.
He insisted on the need to discuss the issue of Hezbollah's weapons within the parliament because it contradicts the Lebanese constitution.
Souaid called on the MPs to urge the Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri, to convene an open session to discuss the feasibility of keeping these weapons.
He affirmed that Lebanon has no solution without internal dialogue within the state institutions.
He said, "The army commander has a future responsibility and perhaps a mechanism in the coming stage, so his term was extended."
He added, "Insisting on implementing Resolution 1701 at certain levels may not fall in the interest of Iran and Israel. They will try to impose the evacuation of southern Litani from weapons, and this situation either takes place through a deliberate war or negotiation with Iran."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Saydet Al Jabal
Fares Souaid
Gaza
Israel
Hezbollah
Iran
