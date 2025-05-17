News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
President Joseph Aoun arrives in Rome to represent Lebanon at inaugural mass for Pope Leo
Lebanon News
17-05-2025 | 13:48
High views
Share
Share
2
min
President Joseph Aoun arrives in Rome to represent Lebanon at inaugural mass for Pope Leo
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and First Lady Neemat Aoun arrived on Saturday at Rome's Ciampino Military Airport to represent Lebanon at the first papal mass of newly elected Pope Leo XIV. The inaugural ceremony will be held Sunday morning in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.
Speaking shortly after landing, President Aoun said it was an honor to return to the Holy See following his previous participation in the farewell ceremony for Pope Francis.
"Today I witness another historic moment — the beginning of the papacy of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV," Aoun said. "This is not just a ceremonial visit. It reaffirmed the deep-rooted and enduring ties between Lebanon and the Holy See."
Aoun recalled the longstanding historical relationship, citing Pope Leo's inaugural remarks, in which the pontiff referenced the biblical recognition of Jesus as the Son of God; a moment traditionally associated with the foot of Mount Hermon in Lebanon.
The president congratulated Pope Leo XIV, wishing him success in a mission that "goes beyond the confines of the Church and speaks to the hopes of millions." He emphasized the need for a global message of unity and solidarity in an era of division and conflict.
Highlighting Lebanon's unique religious and sectarian diversity, Aoun reaffirmed the country's commitment to its historical role as a symbol of freedom and pluralism.
"Despite the many challenges we face, Lebanon remains more committed than ever to its message of coexistence—a message that Pope John Paul II once described as a mission," he said.
"Dialogue is not a slogan," Aoun added. "It is a path that requires strong will—a belief that dignity, justice, and peace are rights for every human being, regardless of their faith or identity."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
President
Joseph Aoun
Italy
Rome
Inaugural
Mass
Pope Leo
Next
Lebanon’s PM hopes for full lifting of Gulf travel and trade bans
Lebanon left waiting amid shifting regional dynamics: Has Beirut fallen off the US priority list?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-28
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for talks with Macron
Lebanon News
2025-03-28
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for talks with Macron
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-25
Lebanon's president, first lady head to Rome for Pope Francis’ funeral
Lebanon News
2025-04-25
Lebanon's president, first lady head to Rome for Pope Francis’ funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-30
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE
Lebanon News
2025-04-30
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun arrives in Abu Dhabi for official visit to the UAE
0
World News
2025-05-09
Leo XIV, the 'Latin Yankee,' to celebrate first mass as pope
World News
2025-05-09
Leo XIV, the 'Latin Yankee,' to celebrate first mass as pope
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:51
Development and Loyalty list wins uncontested in multiple southern towns ahead of elections
Lebanon News
14:51
Development and Loyalty list wins uncontested in multiple southern towns ahead of elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
UNIFIL's future at risk: US-Israeli pressure mounts for downsizing or complete withdrawal from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
UNIFIL's future at risk: US-Israeli pressure mounts for downsizing or complete withdrawal from Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
12:04
Lebanese PM urges voter participation ahead of Beirut municipal elections
Lebanon News
12:04
Lebanese PM urges voter participation ahead of Beirut municipal elections
0
Lebanon News
10:15
Lebanese PM reaffirms commitment to Arab unity and regional stability
Lebanon News
10:15
Lebanese PM reaffirms commitment to Arab unity and regional stability
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-05-06
China says opposes Israel's actions in Gaza after conquest plan
World News
2025-05-06
China says opposes Israel's actions in Gaza after conquest plan
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-26
MP Nabil Badr: We could have supported the government if a different formation mechanism had been adopted
Lebanon News
2025-02-26
MP Nabil Badr: We could have supported the government if a different formation mechanism had been adopted
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-07
Sources to LBCI: Explosion in South Lebanon's Tayr Harfa kills man within Hezbollah and his two daughters
Lebanon News
2025-02-07
Sources to LBCI: Explosion in South Lebanon's Tayr Harfa kills man within Hezbollah and his two daughters
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
President Joseph Aoun discusses diplomatic relations, receives congratulations from world leaders
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
President Joseph Aoun discusses diplomatic relations, receives congratulations from world leaders
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
UNIFIL's future at risk: US-Israeli pressure mounts for downsizing or complete withdrawal from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
UNIFIL's future at risk: US-Israeli pressure mounts for downsizing or complete withdrawal from Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
13:48
President Joseph Aoun arrives in Rome to represent Lebanon at inaugural mass for Pope Leo
Lebanon News
13:48
President Joseph Aoun arrives in Rome to represent Lebanon at inaugural mass for Pope Leo
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
War deepens: Israel launches major military operation in Gaza after negotiations collapse
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
War deepens: Israel launches major military operation in Gaza after negotiations collapse
4
Lebanon News
07:48
Lebanon's PM urges Arab support to pressure Israel, signals readiness to cooperate with Syria on refugee return
Lebanon News
07:48
Lebanon's PM urges Arab support to pressure Israel, signals readiness to cooperate with Syria on refugee return
5
Lebanon News
03:38
Lebanon’s PM hopes for full lifting of Gulf travel and trade bans
Lebanon News
03:38
Lebanon’s PM hopes for full lifting of Gulf travel and trade bans
6
Lebanon News
12:04
Lebanese PM urges voter participation ahead of Beirut municipal elections
Lebanon News
12:04
Lebanese PM urges voter participation ahead of Beirut municipal elections
7
Lebanon News
05:35
Arab summit host Iraq pledges $40 million for Gaza, Lebanon reconstruction
Lebanon News
05:35
Arab summit host Iraq pledges $40 million for Gaza, Lebanon reconstruction
8
World News
03:56
Putin to host first Russia-Arab summit in October
World News
03:56
Putin to host first Russia-Arab summit in October
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More