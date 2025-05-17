President Joseph Aoun arrives in Rome to represent Lebanon at inaugural mass for Pope Leo

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and First Lady Neemat Aoun arrived on Saturday at Rome's Ciampino Military Airport to represent Lebanon at the first papal mass of newly elected Pope Leo XIV. The inaugural ceremony will be held Sunday morning in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.



Speaking shortly after landing, President Aoun said it was an honor to return to the Holy See following his previous participation in the farewell ceremony for Pope Francis.



"Today I witness another historic moment — the beginning of the papacy of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV," Aoun said. "This is not just a ceremonial visit. It reaffirmed the deep-rooted and enduring ties between Lebanon and the Holy See."



Aoun recalled the longstanding historical relationship, citing Pope Leo's inaugural remarks, in which the pontiff referenced the biblical recognition of Jesus as the Son of God; a moment traditionally associated with the foot of Mount Hermon in Lebanon.



The president congratulated Pope Leo XIV, wishing him success in a mission that "goes beyond the confines of the Church and speaks to the hopes of millions." He emphasized the need for a global message of unity and solidarity in an era of division and conflict.



Highlighting Lebanon's unique religious and sectarian diversity, Aoun reaffirmed the country's commitment to its historical role as a symbol of freedom and pluralism.



"Despite the many challenges we face, Lebanon remains more committed than ever to its message of coexistence—a message that Pope John Paul II once described as a mission," he said.



"Dialogue is not a slogan," Aoun added. "It is a path that requires strong will—a belief that dignity, justice, and peace are rights for every human being, regardless of their faith or identity."