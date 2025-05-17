Lebanon’s PM hopes for full lifting of Gulf travel and trade bans

17-05-2025 | 03:38



Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam expressed hope that all remaining Gulf countries will lift travel restrictions on their citizens visiting Lebanon.

In a televised interview, Salam also voiced Lebanon’s desire to see the ban on Lebanese exports to the Gulf lifted, stressing the importance of restoring full trade and diplomatic ties with the region.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

PM

Nawaf Salam

Gulf

Travel

Trade

Bans

