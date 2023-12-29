UN: Lebanon agrees to historic reforms in Social Security and establishes a retirement pension system for the private sector

2023-12-29 | 06:14
UN: Lebanon agrees to historic reforms in Social Security and establishes a retirement pension system for the private sector
UN: Lebanon agrees to historic reforms in Social Security and establishes a retirement pension system for the private sector

The United Nations has commended the Lebanese Parliament for approving a comprehensive law establishing a unified retirement pension system for private sector workers and restructuring the management of the National Social Security Fund.

In a statement, the UN remarked, "Previous attempts spanning three decades to replace Lebanon's end-of-service compensation system with a modern pension scheme had not succeeded."

"Until recently, Lebanon was one of two countries in the Arab region without a plan to protect insured workers enjoying long-term benefits upon retirement, death, or disability," the statement noted.

"The International Labor Organization (ILO) provided extensive technical support to parliamentary committees, the National Social Security Fund, and labor and employer organizations in Lebanon. The aim was to reach consensus on the plan's design, standards, and the final text of the legislation adopted by the Parliament, ensuring its alignment with international labor standards for social security."

Dr. Ruba Jaradat, the ILO Regional Director for Arab States, congratulated all stakeholders in Lebanon on achieving this historic feat. She emphasized the crucial need to reinforce structural reforms when Lebanon faces unprecedented social and economic crises, asserting that such reforms are both possible and unavoidable.

