Hezbollah mourns four martyrs from Lebanon’s Bekaa

On Saturday, Hezbollah mourned the death of four of its members who are:



-Hasan Akram Al-Mousawi, “Rabee, from the town of Qarha in the Bekaa.



-Mohammad Al-Mazawi, “Hamza, from the town of Al-Karak in the Bekaa.



-Abbas Mohammad Al-Ajami, “Abu Al-Fadel,” from the neighborhood of Al-Fikani in the Bekaa.



-Rakan Ali Seif al-Din, “Abu Ali al-Hurr,” from Halbata in the Bekaa.