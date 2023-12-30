News
Hezbollah mourns four martyrs from Lebanon’s Bekaa
Lebanon News
2023-12-30 | 05:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah mourns four martyrs from Lebanon’s Bekaa
On Saturday, Hezbollah mourned the death of four of its members who are:
-Hasan Akram Al-Mousawi, “Rabee, from the town of Qarha in the Bekaa.
-Mohammad Al-Mazawi, “Hamza, from the town of Al-Karak in the Bekaa.
-Abbas Mohammad Al-Ajami, “Abu Al-Fadel,” from the neighborhood of Al-Fikani in the Bekaa.
-Rakan Ali Seif al-Din, “Abu Ali al-Hurr,” from Halbata in the Bekaa.
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Martyrs
Lebanon
Bekaa
