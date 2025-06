UNIFIL announced in a statement that Tuesday morning, while UNIFIL peacekeepers were conducting a planned patrol in coordination with the Lebanese Army near Hallousiyyeh El-Tahta in South Lebanon, they were confronted by a group of civilians.



"The group attempted to obstruct the patrol using aggressive means, including throwing stones at the peacekeepers. One peacekeeper was assaulted, but fortunately, no injuries were reported," the statement read.



In response, UNIFIL personnel used non-lethal measures to ensure the safety of the patrol members and those present.



The Lebanese Army was immediately notified and arrived at the scene shortly afterward. The situation was quickly brought under control, and the patrol was able to continue its work.



It added that "freedom of movement is a fundamental requirement for UNIFIL's mandate, which includes the ability to operate independently and impartially, as outlined in U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701. Any restriction of this freedom, whether during operational activities with or without the Lebanese Army, is a violation of this resolution."



"Continued targeting of UNIFIL peacekeepers is unacceptable," it noted.



UNIFIL calls on Lebanese authorities to take all necessary measures to ensure its peacekeeping forces can carry out their duties without hindrance or threat.