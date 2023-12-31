Aerial activity: Israeli military aircraft's flights over Naqoura and the western sector

2023-12-31 | 04:29
LBCI
Aerial activity: Israeli military aircraft&#39;s flights over Naqoura and the western sector
Aerial activity: Israeli military aircraft's flights over Naqoura and the western sector

On Sunday, the Israeli military aircraft conducted flights over Naqoura and the western sector.
 

