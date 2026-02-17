News
Germany's President visits Lebanese Navy school in Jounieh
Lebanon News
17-02-2026 | 10:58
Germany's President visits Lebanese Navy school in Jounieh
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visited the Naval School at the Jounieh naval base, where Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal received him.
A welcoming ceremony was held for Steinmeier in the presence of German ministers, Germany's ambassador to Lebanon, Kurt Stoeckl-Stillfried, and senior Lebanese Army and naval officers.
In remarks during the visit, Haykal said Steinmeier's presence reflects the depth of relations between Lebanon and Germany. He said cooperation with German authorities has helped improve the Lebanese military's capabilities to protect the country's land and maritime borders.
Haykal expressed appreciation for Germany's continued support for the Lebanese Army, saying it strengthens the institution's ability to carry out its missions, safeguard national sovereignty, and contribute to regional security and stability, particularly amid growing security challenges in the region.
Steinmeier later toured the naval school building and its training facilities at the base.
