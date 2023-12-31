News
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel cannot impose its choices in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-12-31 | 10:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel cannot impose its choices in southern Lebanon
Naim Qassem, the Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah, affirmed on Sunday that "Israel is not in a position to impose its choices regarding its presence in southern Lebanon on the border with Israel, which has witnessed an exchange of shelling between the two sides since the outbreak of the war in Gaza."
Qassem said, "Israel presents many proposals regarding northern Palestine and southern Lebanon, attempting to show that it has options to perform actions that help the settlers return to the north safely and distance Hezbollah and the resistance from the south."
He added, "We say to them: Israel is not in a position to impose its choices."
Naim Qassem
Lebanon
Israel
Shelling
War
Gaza
