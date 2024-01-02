News
MP Sethrida Geagea urges swift action: Elect a president without delay
Lebanon News
2024-01-02 | 05:07
MP Sethrida Geagea urges swift action: Elect a president without delay
MP Sethrida Geagea called on the Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, to continue the effort he had started regarding the extension of the army commander's term, using the same approach also to address the file of electing a president, with the hope of achieving this as soon as possible.
This is particularly crucial given the country's strict security, military, economic, and financial conditions, and Lebanon cannot afford any additional days of vacuum.
Geagea's statement came in Maarab, emphasizing that on Christmas, "we can only ask God to spread peace in the world in general and in our region in particular."
She hoped that the next Christmas in Lebanon would come under better conditions, where our country is on the path to overcoming the crisis and recovery.
She called for the leadership of a sovereign, transparent, committed president who would implement all reforms, uphold the constitution, restore the state's authority, and make strategic decisions.
She said, "To achieve this wish, the first step is clear, which is the convening of the Parliament to apply the constitution and elect a president so that the work of the state institutions can be organized."
Geagea mentioned their openness to conducting side consultations, similar to those undertaken to extend the army commander's term, as it proved effective and could lead to the desired results.
In contrast, traditional "dialogue tables" have repeatedly convened without yielding tangible results.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Sethrida Geagea
Nabih Berri
Presidential
Elections
Crisis
Vacuum
