MP Sethrida Geagea urges swift action: Elect a president without delay

Lebanon News
2024-01-02 | 05:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Sethrida Geagea urges swift action: Elect a president without delay
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
MP Sethrida Geagea urges swift action: Elect a president without delay

MP Sethrida Geagea called on the Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, to continue the effort he had started regarding the extension of the army commander's term, using the same approach also to address the file of electing a president, with the hope of achieving this as soon as possible.

This is particularly crucial given the country's strict security, military, economic, and financial conditions, and Lebanon cannot afford any additional days of vacuum.

Geagea's statement came in Maarab, emphasizing that on Christmas, "we can only ask God to spread peace in the world in general and in our region in particular."

She hoped that the next Christmas in Lebanon would come under better conditions, where our country is on the path to overcoming the crisis and recovery. 

She called for the leadership of a sovereign, transparent, committed president who would implement all reforms, uphold the constitution, restore the state's authority, and make strategic decisions.

She said, "To achieve this wish, the first step is clear, which is the convening of the Parliament to apply the constitution and elect a president so that the work of the state institutions can be organized." 

Geagea mentioned their openness to conducting side consultations, similar to those undertaken to extend the army commander's term, as it proved effective and could lead to the desired results. 

In contrast, traditional "dialogue tables" have repeatedly convened without yielding tangible results. 
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Sethrida Geagea

Nabih Berri

Presidential

Elections

Crisis

Vacuum

LBCI Next
Father Youssef Nasr advocates for retired teachers: Unveiling the oppression within
Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers in Zarit Barrack, inflicting casualties
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-29

Reaffirming the "Quintet Committee" position: Le Drian urges Lebanon to expedite presidential elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-27

Electricity crisis: Iraq's role in Lebanon's energy sustainability

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-24

Lebanon's presidential void: Conflicting atmospheres emerge amidst regional tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-23

Patriarch al-Rahi's message to Lebanese politicians amid presidential vacuum

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:10

Israeli drone strikes two homes in Blida; no casualties reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

France provides 15 tons of medical aid to the Lebanese army

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

French soldiers in southern Lebanon are at the center of escalation between Hezbollah and Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:26

Civil Defense quells fire in Syrian refugee camp in Zahle

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-27

Israel awaits Hamas' response to extending truce: Israeli army Radio

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers in Zarit Barrack, inflicting casualties

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-29

Raed Khoury to Nidaa Al-Watan: BDL will not renew or extend Circular 151 after it expires at the end of this year

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-01

Iranian delegation withdraws from the COP28 conference in protest against Israel's participation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

French soldiers in southern Lebanon are at the center of escalation between Hezbollah and Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers in Zarit Barrack, inflicting casualties

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

France’s unwavering support: Ambassador Magro’s New Year message to Lebanon amid ongoing crises

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:54

Hezbollah mourns three martyrs from south Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:53

Berri's diplomatic insights: UNIFIL's role, resolution 1701, and Israel's obstruction

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:43

Southern Lebanon's dilemma: Strategic shifts and resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:33

Prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline increase

LBCI
Middle East News
05:23

Israeli army says investigating soldier on the death of a Palestinian detainee in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More