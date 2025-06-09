News
UN warns against 'further militarization' in LA unrest
World News
09-06-2025 | 13:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN warns against 'further militarization' in LA unrest
The United Nations warned Monday against further militarization of unrest in Los Angeles after U.S. President Donald Trump called out National Guard soldiers to counter days of violent protests over his migrant deportations policy.
"We do not want to see any further militarization of this situation, and we encourage the parties at the local, state, and federal levels to work to do that," said U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq.
AFP
World News
United States
United Nations
Los Angeles
Donald Trump
Next
Putin approves big revamp of Russia's navy: Kremlin aide
Powerful 6.3 magnitude quake shakes Bogota: AFP
Previous
