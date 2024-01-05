British utilization of infrastructure on the Lebanese-Syrian borders

Lebanese military sources revealed that British military intelligence is attempting to benefit from the infrastructure established on the Lebanese-Syrian borders, including towers and monitoring devices, to gather information about any weapons smuggling operations across the Lebanese borders in favor of Hezbollah.



The sources clarified to "Al-Akhbar" newspaper that the British suspended images of Syrian, Iranian, and Russian weapons, likely to be transported across the borders into Lebanon, within the surveillance towers. This allows Lebanese soldiers to identify and control them.