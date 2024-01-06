Amid tensions: Israeli shelling and strikes reported in multiple locations; here are the details

Israeli shelling was reported in the vicinity of the Khiam detention center.



In a series of "attacks," an Israeli drone conducted a strike on the Al-Jami' neighborhood in Yaroun, causing no reported injuries.



Additionally, Israeli artillery shelling targeted the western outskirts of Mays al Jabal, Wadi al-Saluki, and the outskirts of Houla.



Further artillery shelling occurred on the western outskirts of At Tiri and on the outskirts of Rachaf.



Israeli warplanes also launched a raid on the Abu Laban neighborhood and Al-Kharaza area in Aita Al-Shaab, while Israeli artillery shelling hit the outskirts of Ramyeh.