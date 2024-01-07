MEA clarifies the security messages sent did not originate from the airline

Lebanon News
2024-01-07 | 11:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MEA clarifies the security messages sent did not originate from the airline
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
MEA clarifies the security messages sent did not originate from the airline

Middle East Airlines (MEA) sources clarified that the recent messages received by some citizens instructing travelers to comply with security guidelines did not originate from the airline.

The company affirmed that no official statement had been issued regarding this matter following the disruption of display screens at the airport. It is worth noting that the airline typically notifies passengers of any emergencies via email or SMS, but no such message has been sent at this time.

Company sources emphasized that flights continue despite a technical glitch affecting the baggage system, which is currently being addressed.

Lebanon News

MEA

Security

Messages

Airline

Airport

LBCI Next
Hochstein's mission: The American approach to negotiations with Hezbollah for Lebanese stability
The latest on the visit of EU's Borrell to Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Cybersecurity breach at Rafic Hariri International Airport: Images

LBCI
World News
2023-12-29

France to step up security measures for New Year's celebrations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-20

MEA reduces flights by over half amid rising security concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

LBCI's sources: The cyber-attack that targeted Beirut Airport disrupted the baggage inspection system known as BHS, and police dogs were used to complete the operation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

LBCI's sources: The cyber-attack that targeted Beirut Airport disrupted the baggage inspection system known as BHS, and police dogs were used to complete the operation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:53

Operation retribution: Israel's history of targeted assassinations in Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:46

Widespread displacement: Escalation in southern confrontations intensifies

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:42

Calculated attacks: Details about Hezbollah and Israel's strikes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:32

Israeli politics chaos: Military readiness, Hezbollah and Hamas threats amidst deepening divisions within Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:53

Operation retribution: Israel's history of targeted assassinations in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Cybersecurity breach at Rafic Hariri International Airport: Images

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

LBCI's sources: The cyber-attack that targeted Beirut Airport disrupted the baggage inspection system known as BHS, and police dogs were used to complete the operation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:52

Cybersecurity breach at Rafic Hariri International Airport: Images

LBCI
Middle East News
04:57

Journalist Hamza, son of Wael al-Dahdouh, martyred in Israeli shelling in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Escalation at Lebanon-Israel border: Rockets launched, swift retaliation follows

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:55

Strategic warning: Israel's potential move against Resolution 1701 implementation

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

LBCI's sources: The cyber-attack that targeted Beirut Airport disrupted the baggage inspection system known as BHS, and police dogs were used to complete the operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:25

MEA clarifies the security messages sent did not originate from the airline

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

Hochstein's mission: The American approach to negotiations with Hezbollah for Lebanese stability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:32

Israeli politics chaos: Military readiness, Hezbollah and Hamas threats amidst deepening divisions within Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More