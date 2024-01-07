MEA clarifies the security messages sent did not originate from the airline

Middle East Airlines (MEA) sources clarified that the recent messages received by some citizens instructing travelers to comply with security guidelines did not originate from the airline.



The company affirmed that no official statement had been issued regarding this matter following the disruption of display screens at the airport. It is worth noting that the airline typically notifies passengers of any emergencies via email or SMS, but no such message has been sent at this time.



Company sources emphasized that flights continue despite a technical glitch affecting the baggage system, which is currently being addressed.