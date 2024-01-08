Airport update: Screens back to normal operations, BHS underway for restoration

Lebanon News
2024-01-08
High views
Airport update: Screens back to normal operations, BHS underway for restoration
Airport update: Screens back to normal operations, BHS underway for restoration

Fadi El Hassan, Director-General of Civil Aviation, announced on Monday that the screens in the arrival and departure halls at the airport are now functioning normally.

He pointed out that the baggage handling system (BHS) is gradually being restored to its normal state, and manual inspection is currently being conducted while the scanners remain unaffected.

El Hassan emphasized in his statement that what happened was very significant and unprecedented. He stated, "We are dealing with the situation seriously to prevent it from happening again."

"Asharq Al-Awsat" source hinted at suspected Israeli hands and visited the breach at the airport
Beirut Airport Cyber Attack Disrupts FIDS and BHS Systems, Coincides with Mass SMS Distribution
