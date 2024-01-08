News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Airport update: Screens back to normal operations, BHS underway for restoration
Lebanon News
2024-01-08 | 10:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Airport update: Screens back to normal operations, BHS underway for restoration
Fadi El Hassan, Director-General of Civil Aviation, announced on Monday that the screens in the arrival and departure halls at the airport are now functioning normally.
He pointed out that the baggage handling system (BHS) is gradually being restored to its normal state, and manual inspection is currently being conducted while the scanners remain unaffected.
El Hassan emphasized in his statement that what happened was very significant and unprecedented. He stated, "We are dealing with the situation seriously to prevent it from happening again."
Lebanon News
Fadi El Hassan
Civil Aviation
Rafic Hariri International Airport
Cyber
Security
Breach
Attack
BHS
System
Next
"Asharq Al-Awsat" source hinted at suspected Israeli hands and visited the breach at the airport
Beirut Airport Cyber Attack Disrupts FIDS and BHS Systems, Coincides with Mass SMS Distribution
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:53
Beirut Airport Cyber Attack Disrupts FIDS and BHS Systems, Coincides with Mass SMS Distribution
Lebanon News
13:53
Beirut Airport Cyber Attack Disrupts FIDS and BHS Systems, Coincides with Mass SMS Distribution
0
Lebanon News
12:34
LBCI's sources: The cyber-attack that targeted Beirut Airport disrupted the baggage inspection system known as BHS, and police dogs were used to complete the operation
Lebanon News
12:34
LBCI's sources: The cyber-attack that targeted Beirut Airport disrupted the baggage inspection system known as BHS, and police dogs were used to complete the operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-07
Cybersecurity breach at Rafic Hariri International Airport: Images
Lebanon News
2024-01-07
Cybersecurity breach at Rafic Hariri International Airport: Images
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:02
Unveiling Cyber Vulnerabilities: The Airport Breach and Lebanon's Electronic Security Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
10:02
Unveiling Cyber Vulnerabilities: The Airport Breach and Lebanon's Electronic Security Challenges
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
External or internal? Intrigue deepens in Beirut Airport's cyber attack case
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
External or internal? Intrigue deepens in Beirut Airport's cyber attack case
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Unveiling the tactics: Israel's psychological warfare amidst military operations in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Unveiling the tactics: Israel's psychological warfare amidst military operations in southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:24
Hochstein's 'blueprint': The geopolitical chess game on the Lebanese-Israeli front
News Bulletin Reports
10:24
Hochstein's 'blueprint': The geopolitical chess game on the Lebanese-Israeli front
0
Lebanon News
08:54
Mikati: Peace decision rests with Lebanon, war decision in Israel's hands
Lebanon News
08:54
Mikati: Peace decision rests with Lebanon, war decision in Israel's hands
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:34
Prepared for the 'unthinkable': Raad warns against Israel's 'aggressive' plans
Lebanon News
05:34
Prepared for the 'unthinkable': Raad warns against Israel's 'aggressive' plans
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27
Currency devaluation: Syrian Lira, Israeli Shekel, and Lebanese Lira in focus
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27
Currency devaluation: Syrian Lira, Israeli Shekel, and Lebanese Lira in focus
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Unveiling the tactics: Israel's psychological warfare amidst military operations in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:41
Unveiling the tactics: Israel's psychological warfare amidst military operations in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
10:42
Airport update: Screens back to normal operations, BHS underway for restoration
Lebanon News
10:42
Airport update: Screens back to normal operations, BHS underway for restoration
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:34
LBCI's sources: The cyber-attack that targeted Beirut Airport disrupted the baggage inspection system known as BHS, and police dogs were used to complete the operation
Lebanon News
12:34
LBCI's sources: The cyber-attack that targeted Beirut Airport disrupted the baggage inspection system known as BHS, and police dogs were used to complete the operation
2
Lebanon News
06:57
Hezbollah mourns the death of Commander Wissam Hassan Tawil in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:57
Hezbollah mourns the death of Commander Wissam Hassan Tawil in southern Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
13:53
Beirut Airport Cyber Attack Disrupts FIDS and BHS Systems, Coincides with Mass SMS Distribution
Lebanon News
13:53
Beirut Airport Cyber Attack Disrupts FIDS and BHS Systems, Coincides with Mass SMS Distribution
4
Lebanon News
06:26
Reuters security sources: Israeli strike on Lebanon kills senior commander in elite Hezbollah unit
Lebanon News
06:26
Reuters security sources: Israeli strike on Lebanon kills senior commander in elite Hezbollah unit
5
Press Highlights
00:34
"Asharq Al-Awsat" source hinted at suspected Israeli hands and visited the breach at the airport
Press Highlights
00:34
"Asharq Al-Awsat" source hinted at suspected Israeli hands and visited the breach at the airport
6
Lebanon News
06:08
Hezbollah field official killed in Israeli raid, LBCI sources confirm
Lebanon News
06:08
Hezbollah field official killed in Israeli raid, LBCI sources confirm
7
Lebanon News
05:34
Prepared for the 'unthinkable': Raad warns against Israel's 'aggressive' plans
Lebanon News
05:34
Prepared for the 'unthinkable': Raad warns against Israel's 'aggressive' plans
8
Lebanon News
04:14
On the frontlines: Ali Hamieh updates on Beirut Airport cyber security incident
Lebanon News
04:14
On the frontlines: Ali Hamieh updates on Beirut Airport cyber security incident
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More