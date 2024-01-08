Airport update: Screens back to normal operations, BHS underway for restoration

Fadi El Hassan, Director-General of Civil Aviation, announced on Monday that the screens in the arrival and departure halls at the airport are now functioning normally.



He pointed out that the baggage handling system (BHS) is gradually being restored to its normal state, and manual inspection is currently being conducted while the scanners remain unaffected.



El Hassan emphasized in his statement that what happened was very significant and unprecedented. He stated, "We are dealing with the situation seriously to prevent it from happening again."



