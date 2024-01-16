Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Rejecting the dialogue proposed by Nabih Berri is a mistake

Lebanon News
2024-01-16 | 05:37
Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Rejecting the dialogue proposed by Nabih Berri is a mistake
3min
Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Rejecting the dialogue proposed by Nabih Berri is a mistake

The General Secretary of the Progressive Socialist Party, Zafer Nasser, emphasized that the familial gathering in Clemenceau highlighted the depth of the relationship between the Frangieh and Jumblatt families and between the Marada Movement and the Progressive Socialist Party, despite potential divergences.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Nasser mentioned that the dinner was a culmination of a series of communications between the two parties, reaffirming the bilateral relationship and involving discussions on various matters without a specific agenda.

Regarding the presidential file, Nasser pointed out that the current phase is not a definitive resolution regarding the presidency. The presidential file is unlikely to see significant progress until the outlines of the next phase become apparent, and there is nothing new on this matter despite ongoing discussions.

Nasser affirmed, "If a significant regional and international settlement occurs, with substantial repercussions on Lebanon, we will not oppose such developments. We are in favor of a settlement and a solution."

He observed that the presidential vacuum remains due to a lack of consensus, criticizing the rejection of the dialogue proposed by Nabih Berri, deeming it a mistake. Nasser stressed the necessity of constant dialogue in Lebanon's political landscape.

Regarding developments in southern Lebanon, Nasser stated that Hezbollah does not desire war, while Israel's intentions to expand are clear. He emphasized the need to prevent the region's outcomes from affecting Lebanon.

Addressing the military institution's file, Nasser noted that preserving and fortifying the military institution is a gain for everyone. 

He added, "The matter of appointing the Chief of Staff in the army goes hand in hand with the commitment to the military institution and contributes to appointing a Chief of Staff."

Concerning the Syrian refugee file, Nasser considered the Syrian regime to bear significant responsibility for the return of refugees from Lebanon to Syrian territories. He stated that no authority at present can address this issue effectively.

